California's Public Beaches Generate A Surprising Amount Of Money For The State

In a state where everything costs a lot — food, housing, and transportation — it's a pleasant surprise that California's beloved and mythologized beaches, including some of the best in the world, provide a free pastime. Whether you walk the coastline, read a book, tan in the sun, or play spikeball with family or friends, the only thing you may pay for is parking, especially for those who find it difficult to parallel park along busy highways. Yet such coastal recreation is a surprisingly big economic engine for the Golden State. According to the Orange County Register, California's 437 beaches and 631 miles of warm, pleasant sand fuel tax revenue and jobs, accounting for $30.1 billion in visitor spending in 2023.

However, that economic impact is under threat as beaches weather erosion. As sea levels rise and climate change increases the intensity of storms, the U.S. Geological Survey estimates that California could lose up to 75 percent of its coastline by 2100. A conference entitled the "Business of Beaches" was held last year at the University of California Irvine, drawing economists, educators, and politicians to explore different coastal resilience strategies. Building sea walls and managing retreat by restoring the shoreline with vegetation and dunes are the more expensive, complicated fixes. Beach nourishment, or adding sand to beaches, is the quicker alternative that cities have already undertaken. The San Diego Association of Governments has already coordinated two beach replenishment projects in the past 20 years and is working on a third to place sand at 15 San Diego County sites and three more in Orange County. The organization told SFGATE that such replenishment cost about $23 million but is expected to generate $10 billion in San Diego County in the next 10 years.