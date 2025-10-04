Wyoming's Year-Round Tourist Haven Is An Adventure-Filled Valley With National Park Access And Ethereal Fall Foliage
Wyoming is the stuff of cowboy dreams. Sprawling landscapes just begging to be photographed or painted. One destination that gets a lot of attention, for good reason, is Jackson Hole, a popular winter destination for skiing and snowboarding. Jackson is known for having one of America's most vibrant art scenes, especially during the summer, but it is also an excellent destination to base yourself in to enjoy the fall foliage.
Before we get into why you should visit Jackson Hole in the fall, it's important to understand the difference between Jackson and Jackson Hole, as it is often confused. Jackson Hole is the entire 42-mile valley that extends between the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. Back in the days of the trappers and mountain men, the word "hole" was used to describe deep valleys at the foot of high mountains, which is how it got its name. The Jackson Hole valley is home to Jackson (the largest town in the valley), Kelly, Wilson, Teton Village, Moran, Moose, Grand Teton National Park, and Hoback Junction.
To get to Jackson Hole, the most convenient airport is actually Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), the only airport in the United States located within a national park, and there are nonstop flights available from 13 major cities. The best way to get around the area is by driving, and you can easily rent from one of the major car rental agencies directly from the airport. As mentioned, Jackson Hole has something for every season, but if you come in the fall, it's shoulder season, so flights, accommodations, and cars will be cheaper and have more availability. Jackson Hole's proximity to the Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone also makes it very popular in the summer, making it more desirable to visit in the fall (unless you like crowds).
Best places to spy fall foliage
Peak leaf peeping takes place mid-September to mid-October. When you're in Jackson Hole, you will undoubtedly find yourself admiring the Grand Tetons. The jagged points of the mountain tops provide a breathtaking backdrop to the forests and lakes below. Regardless of which town you find yourself in, you will likely have a phenomenal view of the Tetons. The national park is full of aspens that turn varying shades of gold, creating a beautiful contrast with the dark mountains looming behind. Ideal spots to admire the fall views of the Tetons are Oxbow Bend (pictured above), Schwabacher's Landing, the Snake River Overlook, and Jenny Lake. On the flip side, if you head out of Jackson, you can drive through Teton Pass for a sprawling bird's eye view looking down at the valley.
Fall Creek Road is a lesser-traveled scenic drive that passes south of Jackson, through rolling hills covered in colorful aspens and cottonwoods. If you pack a picnic lunch, there are some great spots to stop along the way and soak in the autumnal vibes. From there, head another 30 minutes south to Hoback Junction and Snake River Canyon, where you can see the crystal clear water and unique geology against the backdrop of golden and deep red aspens.
While fall is a prime time to enjoy the foliage, it's also a notable time when it comes to wildlife. For elk and moose, it's mating season, and you'll likely see pairs of them sparring. Make sure to keep your distance and give them space. When photographing wildlife, a longer lens would be wise, best used first thing in the morning or at dusk when they are more likely to show. Fall is also the time when bears are prevalent, stocking up on food before hibernating, so follow bear precautions as well.
Where to stay when exploring Jackson Hole
To visit both Grand Teton and Yellowstone, Headwaters Lodge and Cabins at Flagg Ranch is a great option as it is located right on the Snake River, within Grand Teton, but just 2 miles from Yellowstone. Alternatively, 350-acre Split Creek Ranch is a family-owned luxury property with rustic-chic lodges and sprawling grounds that are perfect for family or large group trips. The luxurious log cabins have high ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces, local art, a sauna, and a saloon on the property.
For something cozier, Fireside Village Resort is a sustainable retreat with LEED-certified luxury cabins in what feels like a little campground village. Each of the 25 cabins feels like a mix between a glamping cabin and a nice hotel suite. The Wedge Cabins feature one bedroom with a pullout sofa bed, and the Caboose Cabins can sleep up to six, with a bedroom, loft, and pullout sofa bed. And the marshmallow on top is that each cabin has its own wood-burning firepit, perfect to sit around while stargazing or making s'mores.
Horseback riders head to Triangle X Ranch, located within Grand Teton National Park. For five generations, the Turner family has been welcoming guests to Triangle X since 1926. With authentic Western hospitality, the family shares their love of the outdoors and proudly maintains 20 historical cabins that have been modernized over the years. Their horseback riding programs cater to riders of all levels, with something special for the youngest visitors. The Little Wranglers program, for kiddos aged 6 to 12, entertains kids with horseback lessons, rides, and games (on horseback), as well as swimming and wildlife spotting excursions. Aside from horseback riding, guests can enjoy Western cookouts, square dancing, trout fishing, floats on the Snake River, presentations from naturalists, and bonfires.