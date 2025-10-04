Wyoming's Year-Round Tourist Haven Is An Adventure-Filled Valley With National Park Access And Ethereal Fall Foliage

Wyoming is the stuff of cowboy dreams. Sprawling landscapes just begging to be photographed or painted. One destination that gets a lot of attention, for good reason, is Jackson Hole, a popular winter destination for skiing and snowboarding. Jackson is known for having one of America's most vibrant art scenes, especially during the summer, but it is also an excellent destination to base yourself in to enjoy the fall foliage.

Before we get into why you should visit Jackson Hole in the fall, it's important to understand the difference between Jackson and Jackson Hole, as it is often confused. Jackson Hole is the entire 42-mile valley that extends between the Teton and Gros Ventre mountains. Back in the days of the trappers and mountain men, the word "hole" was used to describe deep valleys at the foot of high mountains, which is how it got its name. The Jackson Hole valley is home to Jackson (the largest town in the valley), Kelly, Wilson, Teton Village, Moran, Moose, Grand Teton National Park, and Hoback Junction.

To get to Jackson Hole, the most convenient airport is actually Jackson Hole Airport (JAC), the only airport in the United States located within a national park, and there are nonstop flights available from 13 major cities. The best way to get around the area is by driving, and you can easily rent from one of the major car rental agencies directly from the airport. As mentioned, Jackson Hole has something for every season, but if you come in the fall, it's shoulder season, so flights, accommodations, and cars will be cheaper and have more availability. Jackson Hole's proximity to the Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone also makes it very popular in the summer, making it more desirable to visit in the fall (unless you like crowds).