Georgia's Quaint Coastal City Near Savannah Is A Serene Escape With Historic Sites, Art Galleries, And Outdoor Fun

The quaint coastal city of Richmond Hill, Georgia, is steeped in rich history and alive with southern charm. Nestled along the banks of the Ogeechee River, Richmond Hill is teeming with mossy, majestic oak trees and great historic homes recognizable from films and TV shows like "Glory", "Fear the Walking Dead," and the 2023 remake of "The Color Purple." It's most famous for being the winter home of automotive manufacturer Henry Ford, who transformed the city during his 25 years there. Today, Richmond Hill is a charming place to meander through art galleries, explore the south's great outdoors, and to reflect on America's complex and storied past.

Just a half hour drive from Georgia's oldest city, Savannah, and an hour from Hilton Head Island and Tybee Island, which is a laid-back and affordable beachy resort getaway, Richmond Hill makes a great day trip for history buffs. After the city was settled in 1733, it grew into a prominent locale for cultivating rice and cotton once slavery was legalized in 1750. Rice was by far the bigger cash crop, with over 1.6 million pounds of rice cultivated at the numerous plantations lining the Ogeechee River during the height of production.

Rice farming shaped Richmond Hill's entire economy and geographic layout. The Savannah-Ogeechee Canal opened in 1830 to irrigate the rice fields, and the construction of the Savannah, Albany, and Gulf Railroad cut straight through the Silk Hope plantation. After the abolition of slavery, emancipated African Americans continued working the rice fields, although now for wages, which enabled them to buy back the land from the descendants of slave owners. The fields thrived until the turn of the 20th century, when major hurricanes destroyed Georgia's rice industry.