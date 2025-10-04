Georgia's Quaint Coastal City Near Savannah Is A Serene Escape With Historic Sites, Art Galleries, And Outdoor Fun
The quaint coastal city of Richmond Hill, Georgia, is steeped in rich history and alive with southern charm. Nestled along the banks of the Ogeechee River, Richmond Hill is teeming with mossy, majestic oak trees and great historic homes recognizable from films and TV shows like "Glory", "Fear the Walking Dead," and the 2023 remake of "The Color Purple." It's most famous for being the winter home of automotive manufacturer Henry Ford, who transformed the city during his 25 years there. Today, Richmond Hill is a charming place to meander through art galleries, explore the south's great outdoors, and to reflect on America's complex and storied past.
Just a half hour drive from Georgia's oldest city, Savannah, and an hour from Hilton Head Island and Tybee Island, which is a laid-back and affordable beachy resort getaway, Richmond Hill makes a great day trip for history buffs. After the city was settled in 1733, it grew into a prominent locale for cultivating rice and cotton once slavery was legalized in 1750. Rice was by far the bigger cash crop, with over 1.6 million pounds of rice cultivated at the numerous plantations lining the Ogeechee River during the height of production.
Rice farming shaped Richmond Hill's entire economy and geographic layout. The Savannah-Ogeechee Canal opened in 1830 to irrigate the rice fields, and the construction of the Savannah, Albany, and Gulf Railroad cut straight through the Silk Hope plantation. After the abolition of slavery, emancipated African Americans continued working the rice fields, although now for wages, which enabled them to buy back the land from the descendants of slave owners. The fields thrived until the turn of the 20th century, when major hurricanes destroyed Georgia's rice industry.
Discover Henry Ford's legacy along the Coastal Bryan Heritage Trail
Henry Ford had a monumental impact on Richmond Hill, a poverty-stricken area originally named Ways Station when he began purchasing land there in 1925. Wooed by the tranquil beauty of the Ogeechee flowing through the countryside, Ford and his wife Clara amassed 85,000 acres of land along both sides of the river. The auto magnate took a profound interest in developing the region's social and educational welfare, building everything from houses and churches to medical centers and schools. He also made vast improvements to Richmond Hill's roads and infrastructure. For himself, Ford built a sprawling 7,000-square-foot brick mansion, which he christened Richmond Hill Plantation owing to the former Richmond Plantation once situated on the site. In 1941, the town of Ways Station was formally renamed Richmond Hill, though Ford died shortly thereafter in 1947.
A terrific way to soak in the town's rich history is to visit the 31 historic sites comprising the Coastal Bryan Heritage Trail. This heritage drive takes history enthusiasts back to precolonial times, when the Guale Native Americans inhabited the area. You'll visit several important Ford buildings, including his Richmond Hill home, which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1978. There are also the kindergarten, firehouse, sawmill, and health clinic Ford built for the community and the bakery and commissary he built for his employees. Several other fascinating sites to explore are the Bryan Neck Presbyterian Church, the city's oldest congregation dating back to 1830, the Civil War site of Fort McAllister, and the plantation Kilkenny. To get started, download the Coastal Bryan Heritage Trail app.
Explore Richmond Hill's art galleries and great outdoors
Off the history trail, Richmond Hill has a few noteworthy art galleries promoting local artists that you can peruse. For contemporary exhibits, head to Photopoint Gallery, where you'll catch a curated mix of painting exhibitions and photography shows. The nonprofit group Arts on the Coast runs a pair of free art galleries, one at the Richmond Hill Visitors Center and the other inside the Great Oaks Bank, which highlight local Bryan County artists. For a more interactive experience, pop into Midnight Star Pottery, where everyone from adults to kids are encouraged to get creative with clay on the pottery wheel.
Outdoor enthusiasts will find lots to do in Richmond Hill, with several activities at Fort McAllister State Park topping the list. Perched on the Ogeechee, the park is open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and offers visitors plenty of opportunities for water activities like boating, fishing, and paddling. It's also a popular spot for hiking and birding, features an archery range, and has numerous Civil War forts that you can tour. Palmetto trees ring a campground where you can stay overnight in one of its seven cottages, and there's also space for up to 67 tents as well as accommodations for RVs and trailers.
A top way to explore the river here is by hiring a private boat. FoReel Private Charters is an excellent option for sunset cruises and historic tours. To get to Richmond Hill, you can fly into the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, which is only a 20-minute drive away. Alternatively, you can road trip down for the day from Tybee Island or Hilton Head, which boasts one of America's best family-friendly beaches.