Memorizing This Cute Poem Could Save Your Life When Picking Berries While Camping

Before there were shops, online deliveries, and endless preservatives, our ancestors lived off the land — and some of them knew a lot about their native plants, because they had to know what was safe to consume and what might help with specific ailments. Most of us lost that knowledge along the way, but we can re-learn how to identify plants and find out what is a delicious, healthy snack — and what is deadly.

If you're camping at one of the most underrated national parks in America and you fancy a wild treat, you will probably come across a bunch of berries and wonder if they're edible or not. Without taking a foraging course or buying a book, there is a simple (although not foolproof) method you can use to steer clear of poisonous berries. It comes from a mnemonic poem, and it goes as follows: "White and yellow, kill a fellow. Purple and blue, good for you. Red ... could be good, could be dead."

Basically, if you come across a white and yellow berry, don't touch it as it's probably toxic. If you find a purple or blue berry, there's a good chance it's edible, and red berries can go either way. Wild raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries, for example, fit the rhyme and are safe to eat. If you've picked some edible berries, remember to wash them in your DIY camping sink.