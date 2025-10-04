America's Oldest Named Train Ride Is A Scenic Adventure Through Mountains, Deserts, Bayous, And National Parks
Amtrak's Sunset Limited is the oldest named train route that's still in operation in the United States. Dating back to 1894 and originally part of the Southern Pacific Railroad, today it's Amtrak's southernmost route. The route runs between New Orleans and Los Angeles, spanning nearly 2,000 miles across Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. Departing three days a week in each direction, the journey takes about 46 hours in total. Head to the observation car, a first-come, first-served Sightseer Lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the views of diverse landscapes, like swamps, wetlands, deserts, mountain ranges, and valleys.
The train features both coach and sleeper accommodations. Coach passengers have access to standard seating, a dining car, and a cafe car where sandwiches, snacks, and drinks are available to purchase. You can also pack your own food and drinks, which surprisingly aren't on the list of everyday items you didn't know are banned on Amtrak trains. However, you can only eat your packed food at your seat or private sleeping accommodations, or take it to the upper level of the Superliner Sightseer Lounges. It's also important to note there is no Wi-Fi on this journey, so download your own entertainment, bring your own hotspot, or sit back and enjoy the scenery.
For the ultimate luxury experience, upgrade to private rooms ranging from compact Roomettes to Family Rooms for two adults and two children, to the spacious top-tier Bedroom Suite. Roomettes convert from seats into bunks by night, while Bedroom Suites include a private restroom with a shower. The Bedroom Suite combines two adjoining bedrooms, providing dual sofas, chairs, two sinks, and private bathroom facilities. All sleeping accommodations come with a private attendant for turndown service. It also includes complimentary meal service.
Things to do along Amtrak's Sunset Limited train route from Louisiana to Texas
After a stroll around Jackson Square and the French Quarter, head to the Union Passenger Terminal in New Orleans to start your journey. Winding through Louisiana's swamps and bayous, you'll begin your adventure by passing through towns like Lafayette and Lake Charles. Crossing into the vastness of Texas, the train slowly makes its way through Beaumont and Houston before a short overnight stop in San Antonio, where it connects with the Texas Eagle to form one train. Here, the Central Texas landscape slowly transforms into a desert near Del Rio as the route approaches the Mexico border. Be sure to have your camera on hand when approaching the Pecos High Bridge for a view of the tallest highway bridge in Texas, overlooking both the river and canyon. Passing Sanderson, Texas, the "Cactus Capital of Texas," the next opportunity for a quick stop to stretch your legs is Alpine, Texas, the gateway to Big Bend National Park.
It's no wonder that more and more Americans agree that this is the best type of transportation to take. Today, it's possible to speak to a Rail Vacation Specialist to create your own custom itinerary, including excursions to nearby national parks, add-on tours, and any overnight stays that you want to include. Depending on the schedule and time of year, it's possible to depart and visit Big Bend National Park, a remote national park in the south that's a beautiful, under-the-radar gem, before catching the next train that comes through town. For those looking to customize their journey, premium add-ons are also available. A private helicopter tour over Big Bend offers dramatic views of the park's canyons, Chisos Mountains, and Rio Grande.
Things to do along Amtrak's Sunset Limited train route from Arizona to California
Past Texas, the Sunset Limited continues in southwest New Mexico, passing Deming and Lordsburg. After entering Arizona, look towards the left to see the Dragoon Mountain Range and the area that is famous for old westerns, like Benson.
Tucson provides access to Saguaro National Park, where guided nighttime tours are held year-round. In 2023, the national park became a certified Urban Night Sky Place by the International Dark Sky Association, the second national park to do so and only the ninth place in the world to be certified. The park regularly holds Star Parties, featuring educational talks and telescopes from organizations like the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association alongside both ranger-guided and self-guided night hikes. These events vary by year, based on astronomical conditions, so it's best to check the park's calendar or social media for events.
For those in need of some pampering after a few days onboard, consider a stop in Maricopa, Arizona. Tucked in the Sonoran Desert, several spas in the Scottsdale area offer treatments and wellness programs that will have you rested and rejuvenated for the last leg of the journey. From arid deserts, the terrain begins to change into the green, rolling mountains of the Coachella Valley. Rushing past train stations in Ontario and Pomona, your journey ends at the Los Angeles Union Station. This Spanish Colonial-meets-Art Deco landmark, with its ornate tile work and wooden ceiling, is one of the most iconic train stations in the nation.