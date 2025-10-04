America's Oldest Named Train Ride Is A Scenic Adventure Through Mountains, Deserts, Bayous, And National Parks

Amtrak's Sunset Limited is the oldest named train route that's still in operation in the United States. Dating back to 1894 and originally part of the Southern Pacific Railroad, today it's Amtrak's southernmost route. The route runs between New Orleans and Los Angeles, spanning nearly 2,000 miles across Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California. Departing three days a week in each direction, the journey takes about 46 hours in total. Head to the observation car, a first-come, first-served Sightseer Lounge with floor-to-ceiling windows to take in the views of diverse landscapes, like swamps, wetlands, deserts, mountain ranges, and valleys.

The train features both coach and sleeper accommodations. Coach passengers have access to standard seating, a dining car, and a cafe car where sandwiches, snacks, and drinks are available to purchase. You can also pack your own food and drinks, which surprisingly aren't on the list of everyday items you didn't know are banned on Amtrak trains. However, you can only eat your packed food at your seat or private sleeping accommodations, or take it to the upper level of the Superliner Sightseer Lounges. It's also important to note there is no Wi-Fi on this journey, so download your own entertainment, bring your own hotspot, or sit back and enjoy the scenery.

For the ultimate luxury experience, upgrade to private rooms ranging from compact Roomettes to Family Rooms for two adults and two children, to the spacious top-tier Bedroom Suite. Roomettes convert from seats into bunks by night, while Bedroom Suites include a private restroom with a shower. The Bedroom Suite combines two adjoining bedrooms, providing dual sofas, chairs, two sinks, and private bathroom facilities. All sleeping accommodations come with a private attendant for turndown service. It also includes complimentary meal service.