A Celebrity Rapper With Attitude Voices The New York City Subway's New PSAs For Travelers

If you're jostling through New York City crowds getting on or off the subway and hear a loud "Move it, bucko!" you might think it's someone you accidentally elbowed. Maybe an angry commuter on a mission or an aggravated tourist trying to navigate the chaotic city subway system. But no — it's Cardi B, your favorite local rapper now voicing official New York City public service announcements. Born and raised in the Bronx, Cardi's known not only for her music and raw lyricism, but for her razor-sharp wit, bold personality, memorable catchphrases, ever-changing wigs, extravagant nails, and political outspokenness (remember her chat with Bernie Sanders?). She's one of the most recognizable voices in rap — and if you don't recognize it, now you will, thanks to her partnership with New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA).

The transit authority announced Cardi B has recorded a series of PSAs now playing throughout the subway system, including standard safety and etiquette reminders narrated with the Grammy-winning rapper's personal flair. In an official MTA Instagram post, Cardi's in the studio spitting phrases like, "Steps are for stepping, not sitting. Move it, Bucko!" and "Stop subway surfing. Ride safe, keep it cute, and keep it moving. Okurr!" The PSAs are already playing across New York City subway cars and stations.

Cardi's had a busy few months. After winning a lawsuit that went viral in part because of the rapper's tongue-in-cheek cross-examinations, she announced her fourth pregnancy and dropped her second full-length studio album, "Am I the Drama?", which topped Billboard's Top 200 albums chart in its first week. As part of a promotional bit, she hawked CD variants on the streets of New York, and, in what may have been an MTA Easter egg, also walked car-to-car selling them on the subway.