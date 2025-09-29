A Celebrity Rapper With Attitude Voices The New York City Subway's New PSAs For Travelers
If you're jostling through New York City crowds getting on or off the subway and hear a loud "Move it, bucko!" you might think it's someone you accidentally elbowed. Maybe an angry commuter on a mission or an aggravated tourist trying to navigate the chaotic city subway system. But no — it's Cardi B, your favorite local rapper now voicing official New York City public service announcements. Born and raised in the Bronx, Cardi's known not only for her music and raw lyricism, but for her razor-sharp wit, bold personality, memorable catchphrases, ever-changing wigs, extravagant nails, and political outspokenness (remember her chat with Bernie Sanders?). She's one of the most recognizable voices in rap — and if you don't recognize it, now you will, thanks to her partnership with New York City's Metropolitan Transit Authority (MTA).
The transit authority announced Cardi B has recorded a series of PSAs now playing throughout the subway system, including standard safety and etiquette reminders narrated with the Grammy-winning rapper's personal flair. In an official MTA Instagram post, Cardi's in the studio spitting phrases like, "Steps are for stepping, not sitting. Move it, Bucko!" and "Stop subway surfing. Ride safe, keep it cute, and keep it moving. Okurr!" The PSAs are already playing across New York City subway cars and stations.
Cardi's had a busy few months. After winning a lawsuit that went viral in part because of the rapper's tongue-in-cheek cross-examinations, she announced her fourth pregnancy and dropped her second full-length studio album, "Am I the Drama?", which topped Billboard's Top 200 albums chart in its first week. As part of a promotional bit, she hawked CD variants on the streets of New York, and, in what may have been an MTA Easter egg, also walked car-to-car selling them on the subway.
This isn't the MTA's first celebrity collab
Cardi B is not the first star to lend her voice to the MTA. In 2021, the transit authority launched a partnership with a roster of famous New Yorkers, recording lighthearted spots featuring people such as Jerry Seinfeld and Whoopi Goldberg, reminding transit users to watch their step and pay their fare. Other celebrities partnered with the MTA while promoting their personal projects. In 2020, Awkwafina recorded PSAs while promoting her show, "Nora from Queens." In 2024, Billie Eilish used the platform to encourage fans to take public transit to her concerts at Madison Square Garden as part of an environmental initiative. Kenan Thompson, meanwhile, voiced announcements leading up to the 50th Anniversary Special of "SNL."
Still, not everyone is thrilled, particularly with another subway fare increase on the horizon in 2026, and some took to social media to vent. "Now all you hear is how the MTA is cash strapped, they need $$$," voiced frankkrauser on Threads. "How much $$ did they just pay Cardi B to tell me to pay my fare on the PA system?" According to MTA officials, though, Cardi B wasn't paid for the campaign — it was a voluntary contribution (via amNY). Others pointed out that unrecognizable voices and unformatted scripts may lead to confusion and audio clutter. Many of the regular subway PSAs have been around for years, voiced primarily by Charlie Pellett, a Bloomberg Radio host nicknamed "the most recognizable voice in New York" for voicing "Stand clear of the closing doors, please" on the trains. At the very least, hearing Cardi B's voice might make your experience on New York's most temperamental subway lines a little more entertaining. If you can't avoid 'em, join 'em... And if Cardi tells you to move, then move!