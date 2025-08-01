NYC Fares Are Set To Rise In 2026. Here's What That Means For Your Travel In The City

If you're going to New York City, odds are that you're going to be using the subway system. The NYC subway can be a bit overwhelming for those new to the Big Apple, but it doesn't take too long to get the hang of it. One of the best tips for looking like a local on the subway system is to have your payment ready to go when you approach the turnstile. But shortly, the cost of public transit is about to go up. The current rate for a subway or bus ride is $2.90, but by January 2026, it's expected to go up to $3. This may not seem like a huge hike, but it can certainly add up. And that's not all; there are also expected to be higher prices even still in 2027 and 2029.

Many on social media aren't thrilled with the price hike. Some noted that there had been recent power outages at some stations that caused major delays, while others commented on the problems with flooding. With heavy rain, various stops can overflow with water fairly dramatically. But even with the price increase and the flaws in the system, it's still cheaper and more efficient to use the NYC subway than driving or getting a taxi.