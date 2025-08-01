NYC Fares Are Set To Rise In 2026. Here's What That Means For Your Travel In The City
If you're going to New York City, odds are that you're going to be using the subway system. The NYC subway can be a bit overwhelming for those new to the Big Apple, but it doesn't take too long to get the hang of it. One of the best tips for looking like a local on the subway system is to have your payment ready to go when you approach the turnstile. But shortly, the cost of public transit is about to go up. The current rate for a subway or bus ride is $2.90, but by January 2026, it's expected to go up to $3. This may not seem like a huge hike, but it can certainly add up. And that's not all; there are also expected to be higher prices even still in 2027 and 2029.
Many on social media aren't thrilled with the price hike. Some noted that there had been recent power outages at some stations that caused major delays, while others commented on the problems with flooding. With heavy rain, various stops can overflow with water fairly dramatically. But even with the price increase and the flaws in the system, it's still cheaper and more efficient to use the NYC subway than driving or getting a taxi.
Along with the price hike, the NYC MetroCard and monthly unlimited rides will soon be a thing of the past
Another significant change is that the iconic yellow MetroCard will soon be a thing of the past. There's been a transition to OMNY, which is a touch-and-go system that uses your credit card, smart watch, or phone. You can also get reusable OMNY cards. The MetroCard is expected to be eliminated entirely by the end of 2026. So, if you do still have a MetroCard with a balance on it, you'll want to make sure you use it up before they stop working. The subway fare changes also include eliminating the monthly $132 unlimited ride option.
There will still be a weekly cap on how much you have to pay for your rides with OMNY. If you use the same OMNY payment type on 12 subway or bus rides within seven days, the maximum amount you pay is $34. And any rides over 12 don't have an additional cost. If you're someone on a budget in NYC, you know that every little bit helps, but keep in mind that while you can pay for others in your party from the same OMNY device or card, those additional taps don't go towards your weekly ride cap. It's not clear yet if that maximum weekly amount will go up along with the individual subway fare price.