Idaho's Once-Bustling Mining City Is Now A Quiet Mountain Getaway Steeped In Natural Beauty And Charm
Standing on the top of Idaho, four miles from the Montana border and 93 miles from Spokane International Airport, is a quiet, tree-lined town with stunning views of the blue and green Bitterroot mountain peaks. Settled in 1884 during the gold rush and named after John Mullan, who built the Mullan military road, this town was once home to multiple silver mines, including the Gold Hunter and the Morning mine. Mullan is at the eastern point of Silver Valley, a historic region that became known for mining due to its natural resources.
Once a thriving mining city with about 3,000 residents, Mullan is now a small mountain village with a population of under 700. In its heyday, Mullan was home to grocery and drug stores, a movie theatre, saloons, cafes, and a dress shop, but the population started to decline in the 1950s as the mines closed down and people began to leave. While most mines in the area have ceased operations, Mullan still has a working mine — the Hecla Lucky Friday silver mine.
Aside from its rich history, Mullan has an elevation of 3,278 feet and provides easy access to multiple trails and ski resorts. While Mullan used to have a motel called Lookout, it's no longer open. For accommodation options, take a ten minute drive to the town of Wallace, which offers an uncrowded getaway to shop, ski, and dine.
Charming landmarks and history in Mullan
Those who want to discover the local history of Mullan should pay a visit to the Captain John Mullan Museum. This is a free museum hosted in the old Liberty Theater, including various artifacts such as furniture, clothes, relics, photographs, and newspapers to tell the story of this historic town. Make sure to contact the museum before visiting, as it may be closed outside of the summer months. While you're in the area, drive less than 20 minutes to visit an abandoned mining town with yesteryear charm.
Elmer's fountain, less than a mile out of downtown Mullan, close to Exit 66 on Interstate 90, is a cute landmark consisting of three handmade fountains made out of abandoned metal parts from the old mines. It was crafted by Elmer Almquist, a miner from Mullan. One of the fountains has fresh drinking and handwashing water, which will come in handy as you stretch your legs and enjoy the cute photo opp. Elmer's fountain is pretty all year round, but it's especially striking in the winter when the fountains are surrounded by thick, clear ice formations. Some visitors warn against following Google Maps, as it may take you past the landmark. The fountains are accessible via a pull-off along the road, which can be easy to miss, so keep an eye out for it.
Skiing and hikes in Mullan
Mullan is the perfect spot for outdoor recreation. It's just over six miles from Lookout Pass ski & recreation area, which is a 550-acre, family-friendly ski resort known for its abundant, fine snow, which averages over 400 inches per year. There are 35 ski trails, ranging from beginner to advanced. Lookout Pass even runs a free ski and snowboarding school for children aged 6-17 for skiing and 7-17 for snowboarding.
The Hiawatha mountain bike trail, one of America's most scenic stretches of railroad, is a converted railway line that boasts 15 miles of downhill biking and hiking along hordes of luscious trees and mountain views. The trail is open between mid-May and September, and involves riding through 10 dark train tunnels. You can get your trail passes, tickets for the shuttle bus (if you don't fancy riding back up the incline), and rental mountain bikes at Lookout Pass. Keep in mind that reviews of this trail are mixed, with some on Tripadvisor reporting issues with the bikes' maintenance, safety, and customer service.
The 73-mile Coeur d'Alene biking trail goes along the Idaho panhandle between Mullan and Plummer. As you ride, you will pass by historic mining towns, scenic lakes, and diverse wildlife, including moose, eagles, and deer.
Stevens Lake — a popular 6.40-mile circular trail just three miles from Mullan — is a challenging, steep, and scenic hike where wannabe mountaineers can go to train. There are several campsites in the area, and the hikes take you through forests and around lakes, punctuated with vibrant wildflowers. This is a difficult hike, so be prepared.