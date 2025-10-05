Idaho's Once-Bustling Mining City Is Now A Quiet Mountain Getaway Steeped In Natural Beauty And Charm

Standing on the top of Idaho, four miles from the Montana border and 93 miles from Spokane International Airport, is a quiet, tree-lined town with stunning views of the blue and green Bitterroot mountain peaks. Settled in 1884 during the gold rush and named after John Mullan, who built the Mullan military road, this town was once home to multiple silver mines, including the Gold Hunter and the Morning mine. Mullan is at the eastern point of Silver Valley, a historic region that became known for mining due to its natural resources.

Once a thriving mining city with about 3,000 residents, Mullan is now a small mountain village with a population of under 700. In its heyday, Mullan was home to grocery and drug stores, a movie theatre, saloons, cafes, and a dress shop, but the population started to decline in the 1950s as the mines closed down and people began to leave. While most mines in the area have ceased operations, Mullan still has a working mine — the Hecla Lucky Friday silver mine.

Aside from its rich history, Mullan has an elevation of 3,278 feet and provides easy access to multiple trails and ski resorts. While Mullan used to have a motel called Lookout, it's no longer open. For accommodation options, take a ten minute drive to the town of Wallace, which offers an uncrowded getaway to shop, ski, and dine.