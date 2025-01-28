One Of America's 'Most Scenic Stretches Of Railroad' Is Now A Gorgeous Idaho Trail To Bike Or Hike

The picturesque landscapes of Idaho are filled with wonderful hiking and biking trails, but few are as dramatic as the Route of the Hiawatha. Located near a town that claims to be the "center of the universe", the Route of the Hiawatha is an old railroad that's been converted into an impressive multi-use pathway. Long regarded as one of the most scenic stretches of railroad in the country, the path carves through tunnels and soars high above the forest on trestle bridges. The lengthy trail isn't for the faint of heart, but if you can overcome your fear of heights and are seeking your next big adventure, this unique path in Idaho deserves a much closer look.

Getting to the Route of the Hiawatha can be a challenge, as it's not located near any major airports. It also closes seasonally for inclement weather and tickets are required to explore the trail. That means it'll take a bit of effort to finalize your plans for this epic route, though you'll be handsomely rewarded with scenic views peering into the Bitterroot Mountains and a rolling landscape near the Idaho-Montana border. Like many of the best trails for bikers, this one lets you spend hours in the wilderness without needing the technical skills of a professional.