Tucked Between Columbus And Fort Wayne Is Ohio's Scenic 'Shaded City' Filled With Peaceful Parks And Artisans

Ohio is home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland and is the birthplace of seven U.S. presidents. The Buckeye state has some of the most affordable cities to live in and boasts some of the friendliest towns around. But there is one city in particular that attracts visitors with its welcoming charm, peaceful parks, and artisan shops. Located about two hours from Cincinnati about 32 miles from Columbus – a city brimming with scenic suburbs and charming boutiques – Marysville is Ohio's "Shaded City" thanks to its canopy of maple-lined avenues. With their warm tones of orange and red, the trees paint the boulevards, creating a leafy landscape straight out of a painting.

If nature and outdoor activities call your name, Marysville has its share. The Jim Simmons Memorial Trail stretches over three miles starting from Silverspun Lake to Schwartzkopf Park. Flanked by towering trees and a flowing river, the paved footpath allows locals and tourists to walk and cycle. Maclvor Woods Loop is an easy, walkable path that takes less than 30 minutes to complete. Or, if you prefer to stroll or jog circling a lake, opt for Marysville Upground Reservoir. It will take you about 40 minutes to complete it, depending on speed, while you enjoy the view of a serene lake in a well-kept park. On the other hand, Eljer Park Loop is a 22-acre family-friendly recreational area focused on creating a safe, leisure space for everyone. It features basketball and volleyball courts, picnic areas, and a playground.