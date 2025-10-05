Tucked Between Columbus And Fort Wayne Is Ohio's Scenic 'Shaded City' Filled With Peaceful Parks And Artisans
Ohio is home to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum in Cleveland and is the birthplace of seven U.S. presidents. The Buckeye state has some of the most affordable cities to live in and boasts some of the friendliest towns around. But there is one city in particular that attracts visitors with its welcoming charm, peaceful parks, and artisan shops. Located about two hours from Cincinnati about 32 miles from Columbus – a city brimming with scenic suburbs and charming boutiques – Marysville is Ohio's "Shaded City" thanks to its canopy of maple-lined avenues. With their warm tones of orange and red, the trees paint the boulevards, creating a leafy landscape straight out of a painting.
If nature and outdoor activities call your name, Marysville has its share. The Jim Simmons Memorial Trail stretches over three miles starting from Silverspun Lake to Schwartzkopf Park. Flanked by towering trees and a flowing river, the paved footpath allows locals and tourists to walk and cycle. Maclvor Woods Loop is an easy, walkable path that takes less than 30 minutes to complete. Or, if you prefer to stroll or jog circling a lake, opt for Marysville Upground Reservoir. It will take you about 40 minutes to complete it, depending on speed, while you enjoy the view of a serene lake in a well-kept park. On the other hand, Eljer Park Loop is a 22-acre family-friendly recreational area focused on creating a safe, leisure space for everyone. It features basketball and volleyball courts, picnic areas, and a playground.
Art and creativity flow in Marysville
Art plays a significant role in the Marysville community. The non-profit Marysville Art League is a prime example of how a community supports its local artists. Founded in 1979, the association has now become a staple in town, providing a welcoming environment where the public can attend classes and artists can exhibit their work. An interesting event is the Uptown Traffic Box Art Project, where artists literally paint the town. It's a public initiative that invites artists of all proficiency levels to showcase their creativity on traffic control boxes. For the 2025 edition, nine designated signal cabinets will be decorated, and the artists will each receive $500 for creations representing the theme "If the Past was Present".
Marysville also offers the opportunity to learn about the Amish. Steeped in simplicity, their culture sees art as a means to express their way of living. Don't miss your chance to visit the Amish Heritage Country Market, where you can browse and shop for handmade crafts and local fare, making it an ideal starting point to explore the underrated getaways to Ohio's Amish region.
Explore downtown Marysville
Marysville is a family-friendly city that offers activities for locals and visitors. Curious about the town's history? Head to the Union County Historical Society, where you can see what life was like in Marysville's bygone times. The museum has artifacts from Native Americans and early residents, a curated set of toys, and fragments of one of the first cars manufactured in Ohio.
In the summer, the town bustles with live music and wine festivals on select Fridays in Uptown Valley. There is also the Union County Fair, where visitors can enjoy a few days of fun, creative activities, and food in July. Marysville is also known for its All Ohio Balloon Fest where more than a dozen hot air balloons float in the sky alongside live music and entertainment. The event did not take place this year in preparation to host the 2026 Hot Air Balloon World Championships. Marysville's craft beer scene is flying high too. Happenstance Brewing Project is a local establishment that combines tasty beer with nature and love for connection and community. Sit on their patio and sip locally crafted beer on tap. You can also enjoy street food from food trucks and live music on chosen days near the brewery.