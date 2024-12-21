The City With One Of America's Lowest Costs Of Living Is A Midwest Mecca Of Art, Shopping, And Dining
You may be surprised to know that one of the most slept-on cities in the U.S. is a quiet Midwest oasis in western Ohio. Dayton, a city of roughly 135,000 people, is slowly gathering recognition for its chill downtown dotted with cool galleries, hip cafes, and interesting shops. And along with its relaxed and bohemian vibe, Dayton is also consistently ranked as one of the spots with the lowest costs of living in the U.S., coming in sixth place in a 2024 Realtor.com list of the most affordable cities. Consider it a serious sleeper candidate for budget-friendly vacations and ideal places to live.
Topping Realtor.com's list of the cities with the lowest cost of living is the border city of McAllen, a bustling southern foodie destination in Texas. Following in second place is Wichita, Kansas, an underrated gem that is home to Joyland, one of America's creepiest abandoned amusement parks. And though it's a little lower on the list, Dayton is worth a visit for its abundance of art, shopping, and dining options.
Explore airplanes, funk music, and a beer trail in Dayton
Dayton is most famously known as the birthplace of aviation for being the hometown of Orville and Wilbur Wright and the site of much of their early aviation experimentation. Flight enthusiasts need to visit the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, where you can see the Wright brothers' bicycle shop, one of their early airplanes, and a flying field.
After, spend some time walking around central Dayton. A great place to start is the Land of Funk murals on Stone Street (also known as Land of Funk Way) just outside of downtown. The site is filled with over 20 colorful murals of music icons from the region, like The Ohio Players and Heatwave. From there, head toward the gorgeous glass-domed Arcade, an innovation center filled with food options and galleries in an early-20th-century structure that is a true architectural beauty. Then, shop till you drop at 2nd Street Market, an epic flea market where local vendors sell everything from jams and jelly to unique clothes inside a beautiful old freight house.
One hip dinner option is West Social Tap & Table, a food hall filled with a collective of delicious restaurants and a bar under a single roof. Beer lovers will also want to tackle the Dayton Ale Trail, a passport book of a number of local breweries in the region with a prize if you visit them all. Whether you follow the trail or not, one great beer joint to stop by is Alematic Artisan Ales, serving up local craft brews and yummy grub.
Explore Ohio beyond Dayton
There are some great festivals in the Dayton area, too. Start the new year with Dayton Restaurant Week in January. In June, keep an eye out for two festivals held just outside of Dayton's city limits: the annual Celtic Fest Ohio in Waynesville, which celebrates the history and culture of the region's Irish population, as well as the Strawberry Festival in Troy, where you can taste some local delights!
If you're in Dayton around the holidays, consider taking a day trip about 100 miles north to scenic Findlay, a small Ohio city that transforms into a Christmas paradise beloved by locals. There are lots of fun and interesting things to do in other parts of Ohio as well, from gorgeous Lake Erie to the wild Wayne National Forest.
Along with the fun side of living in Dayton, it's also economical. Dayton's low cost of living is linked to several metrics, including affordable home values, as well as lower-than-average rents. In general, Ohio is one of the more affordable states in the U.S. Besides Dayton, the state has two other cities in Realtor.com's top 10 list: Toledo at No. 4 and Akron at No. 8. Consider a road trip to discover them all.