The City With One Of America's Lowest Costs Of Living Is A Midwest Mecca Of Art, Shopping, And Dining

Dayton is most famously known as the birthplace of aviation for being the hometown of Orville and Wilbur Wright and the site of much of their early aviation experimentation. Flight enthusiasts need to visit the Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park, where you can see the Wright brothers' bicycle shop, one of their early airplanes, and a flying field.

After, spend some time walking around central Dayton. A great place to start is the Land of Funk murals on Stone Street (also known as Land of Funk Way) just outside of downtown. The site is filled with over 20 colorful murals of music icons from the region, like The Ohio Players and Heatwave. From there, head toward the gorgeous glass-domed Arcade, an innovation center filled with food options and galleries in an early-20th-century structure that is a true architectural beauty. Then, shop till you drop at 2nd Street Market, an epic flea market where local vendors sell everything from jams and jelly to unique clothes inside a beautiful old freight house.

One hip dinner option is West Social Tap & Table, a food hall filled with a collective of delicious restaurants and a bar under a single roof. Beer lovers will also want to tackle the Dayton Ale Trail, a passport book of a number of local breweries in the region with a prize if you visit them all. Whether you follow the trail or not, one great beer joint to stop by is Alematic Artisan Ales, serving up local craft brews and yummy grub.