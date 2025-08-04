One Of Columbus' Most Scenic Suburbs Is An Ohio Gem With Charming Boutiques And A Pretty Trail System

Columbus, Ohio, already has a strong reputation for its stellar food scene and Midwestern hospitality, along with many of the cultural attractions you'd expect from a major city. However, if you venture outside of this metropolis, you're likely to stumble upon all kinds of hidden little gems that are well worth visiting, each with its own personality and activities. For example, one of Columbus' most underrated neighborhoods has a cocktail trail, small-town charm, and creek-side dining. Or, Westerville, a suburb situated just about 20 minutes north of the Ohio capital is home to all kinds of beautiful scenery and an abundance of trails that wind throughout the area, while also being a shopper's heaven.

Westerville is conveniently located about 10 miles away from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, making it easy to get to for out-of-towners. Like much of the Midwest, Westerville's winters are incredibly cold, with a fairly chilly fall and spring, making summer the best time to visit. There are quite a few lodging options in and around the area, such as the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel, Aloft Columbus Westerville, Red Roof Inn Columbus Northeast – Westerville, and Ramada by Wyndham Columbus North. And while you're in town, be sure to dine on some delicious grub courtesy of Jimmy V's Grill & Pub, Asterisk Supper Club, Koble Greek and Italian Grill, and Uptown Deli and Brew.

What really enhances the picturesque quality of Westerville are the gorgeous landscapes that engulf this quaint city. From the Hoover Reservoir on its eastern border to the Sharon Woods on the western border to Alum Creek that cuts through it all, there's a bit of nature wherever you go. It's quite similar to one of Ohio's "Garden Cities," which is a suburban escape with lakes, historic charm, and pretty neighborhoods.