One Of Columbus' Most Scenic Suburbs Is An Ohio Gem With Charming Boutiques And A Pretty Trail System
Columbus, Ohio, already has a strong reputation for its stellar food scene and Midwestern hospitality, along with many of the cultural attractions you'd expect from a major city. However, if you venture outside of this metropolis, you're likely to stumble upon all kinds of hidden little gems that are well worth visiting, each with its own personality and activities. For example, one of Columbus' most underrated neighborhoods has a cocktail trail, small-town charm, and creek-side dining. Or, Westerville, a suburb situated just about 20 minutes north of the Ohio capital is home to all kinds of beautiful scenery and an abundance of trails that wind throughout the area, while also being a shopper's heaven.
Westerville is conveniently located about 10 miles away from John Glenn Columbus International Airport, making it easy to get to for out-of-towners. Like much of the Midwest, Westerville's winters are incredibly cold, with a fairly chilly fall and spring, making summer the best time to visit. There are quite a few lodging options in and around the area, such as the Renaissance Columbus Westerville-Polaris Hotel, Aloft Columbus Westerville, Red Roof Inn Columbus Northeast – Westerville, and Ramada by Wyndham Columbus North. And while you're in town, be sure to dine on some delicious grub courtesy of Jimmy V's Grill & Pub, Asterisk Supper Club, Koble Greek and Italian Grill, and Uptown Deli and Brew.
What really enhances the picturesque quality of Westerville are the gorgeous landscapes that engulf this quaint city. From the Hoover Reservoir on its eastern border to the Sharon Woods on the western border to Alum Creek that cuts through it all, there's a bit of nature wherever you go. It's quite similar to one of Ohio's "Garden Cities," which is a suburban escape with lakes, historic charm, and pretty neighborhoods.
Boundless boutiques in Westerville
There's no better way to immersive yourself in Westerville's culture than by perusing its many boutiques and shops, all of which carry goods you won't find anywhere else. Blend Candle Co. carries an impressive selection of candles made with quality ingredients, along with many related accessories. You can even get a group together to learn how to make your own candles with aromas that you customize yourself. Stop by Abbey Rose Boutique to find some unique decor, furniture, and knick-knacks to bring a bit of small-town allure to your home. But if you really want to bring a rustic vibe to your living space, don't leave Amish Originals off your itinerary. There, you'll be able to explore their massive inventory of high-quality, handmade furniture for your dining room, bedroom, office, or any other part of your home. Shop the latest in womenswear for any occasion at S.H.E. Sassy Hip Empowered, whether it's for the office or the gym.
Pure Roots Boutique is home to a large array of goods, many of which were made by artists in the area, along with an eclectic collection of rare and quirky items that will make the perfect gift. For the creative-minded out there, you simply must visit the Ohio Art Market, which carries goods made by more than 100 different artisans from across the state. Among their stock are original art, clothing, jewelry, skin care products, and more. And if you want to satisfy your own creative urges, check out Music & Arts for their stock of musical instruments and accessories, and even sign up for lessons. Westerville isn't the only shopper's mecca around, though; hidden in Ohio's Miami Valley is another charming city where historic streets lead to cozy cafes and unique shops.
Westerville's pretty trail system
The best way to experience Westerville's scenic allure is by taking to the 51 miles of trails that meander through its streets. The trails are perfect for light strolls to get your steps in for the day, and are especially popular with cyclists; the League of American Bicyclists has labeled Westerville a Bicycle Friendly Community, after all. The city has officially labeled this trail system the Westerville Bike and Walkways (B&W), and as such, comes with a set of rules and guidelines to ensure that everyone who uses these trails has a fun and safe experience. Because the trails often converge with city streets, all trail users must yield to traffic at intersections, stick to the right of the trail (unless safely passing others). While dogs are allowed on the trails, owners must keep them on a leash and clean up after them. Class 3 e-bikes are not allowed on the trails, though Class 1 and 2 e-bikes are.
For even more panoramic trail experiences, check out the Ohio to Erie Trail. Spanning 326 miles, this trail starts from the Ohio River. It passes through everything from big cities to small towns and stunning natural terrain before terminating at Lake Erie in Cleveland, giving users a unique perspective of everything the Buckeye State has to offer. The easiest way to access the Ohio to Erie Trail is at the intersection of Schrock Road and Charring Cross Drive. Regardless of how you decide to traverse this unique trail — whether by foot, on a bike, or on snowshoes and skis (only in winter, of course) — the Ohio to Erie Trail is an easy and safe way to get both exercise and adventure in Ohio.