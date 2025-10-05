This Once-Thriving New York Landmark Stood For 20 Years And Was Demolished In 20 Seconds

Unexpected landmarks you might pass while driving can have pivotal stories behind them, and the Northeast has quite a few of them. You might, for example, have noticed seemingly random stone walls lining New England and parts of New York, which are leftover markers of early European settlers. If you've driven through Central New York, the region known as "America's Craft Beer Destination," before, then you might remember seeing seven wind turbines located in Madison, New York. They were even visible from the Route 20 Scenic Byway. These turbines, collectively forming the Madison Wind Farm, held the title of being the first wind farm in New York State when they were built back in 2000, though as of September 2025, they've reached the end of their lifespan.

On September 18th, 2025, the seven turbines came plummeting down in quick succession, totaling about 20 seconds, CNY Central reported. The demolition was neither political nor for health concerns, but rather simply because keeping the old turbines running was unfeasible. "It turned out that these wind facilities were prototypes at the time and it was just really hard to find the parts to refurbish them, and so the most economical way was to take them down and to start a new project," Rachel Smith, Senior Project Manager at EDP Removals, told CNY Central. The demolition was hardly unexpected — back when the Madison Wind Farm was created in 2000, it was already predicted that it would last for 20 to 25 years. In other words, the wind turbines persisted to the longer end of their life expectancy.