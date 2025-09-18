Known As 'America's Craft Beer Destination,' This New York State Region Has Breweries, Cideries, And Wineries

New York is a state with many faces. The undeniable appeal of the iconic Big Apple has earned it a starring role in many of your favorite films. But beyond the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, there are hidden corners worth discovering. The Adirondacks are a year-round mountain paradise, and the Hudson Valley is the heart of farm-to-table living, perfect for appreciating the different hues of fall foliage.

Central New York, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties, might not get as much buzz, but it should. The region has positioned itself as "America's Craft Beer Destination," rising to the top of travel lists for those seeking breweries, cideries, and wineries that are still relatively under the radar. In the late 1800s, Central New York produced approximately 90% of the nation's hops, solidifying New York's position as the leading beer producer in the country.

Today, a resurgence in agricultural production has given rise to a booming craft beer scene, anchored in Central New York. The Brew Central website — an initiative of the Central New York Travel Region — connects consumers with the artisans behind the area's many breweries, cideries, wineries, and distilleries. It also makes planning a craft-focused trip simple. Many of the wineries included are also part of the Finger Lakes, which is renowned for its award-winning wines.