Known As 'America's Craft Beer Destination,' This New York State Region Has Breweries, Cideries, And Wineries
New York is a state with many faces. The undeniable appeal of the iconic Big Apple has earned it a starring role in many of your favorite films. But beyond the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, there are hidden corners worth discovering. The Adirondacks are a year-round mountain paradise, and the Hudson Valley is the heart of farm-to-table living, perfect for appreciating the different hues of fall foliage.
Central New York, which includes Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga, and Oswego counties, might not get as much buzz, but it should. The region has positioned itself as "America's Craft Beer Destination," rising to the top of travel lists for those seeking breweries, cideries, and wineries that are still relatively under the radar. In the late 1800s, Central New York produced approximately 90% of the nation's hops, solidifying New York's position as the leading beer producer in the country.
Today, a resurgence in agricultural production has given rise to a booming craft beer scene, anchored in Central New York. The Brew Central website — an initiative of the Central New York Travel Region — connects consumers with the artisans behind the area's many breweries, cideries, wineries, and distilleries. It also makes planning a craft-focused trip simple. Many of the wineries included are also part of the Finger Lakes, which is renowned for its award-winning wines.
How to explore the Brew Central Trail
To plan the ultimate beer and wine tasting trip to Central New York, let the Brew Central Trail be your guide. The curated list of more than 50 breweries, wineries, distilleries, and cideries is a handy reference for planning a visit. Clever marketing for the trail has made it easy — and free — to move around, earn points for every stop, and receive discounts or freebies.
First, you need to order your free pass online in exchange for your e-mail address. You'll then receive an email with instructions you to open the pass on your mobile device and save it to your phone. From ther, you'll have easy access to see every producer on the trail. You can filter the list to view by what you're looking for (ie., breweries, wineries, cideries, hard cider, distilleries, and spirits), or by county (ie., Otsego, Oneida, Madison, etc.). You can also combine filters, for example, to find a brewery in Madison County. Each destination includes an image, a brief description, the address, and a link to the website and phone number.
Every time you visit a destination, you earn 100 points and often receive a discount or buy-one-get-one offer. To claim them, you simply have to check in, which is verified through your location Points accumulate, and after 10 check-ins, you can earn some Brew Centrail Trail swag. While the rewards may not be the main draw, the program makes it fun and easy to immerse yourself in the Central New York regio. If you're a big beer drinker, you might also plan a visit to the Hudson Valley, which has its own beer trail showcasing some of the Upstate New York's top breweries.
Highlights of the Brew Central Trail
7 Hamlets Brewing Co. is a family-owned craft brewery in Westmoreland. The sprawling property features a lovely outdoor area with tables for eating and drinking. Named after the seven hamlets of Westmoreland, the brewery pays homage to its hometown roots. Astonishingly, it opened just two weeks after COVID-19 hit and has continued to grow and thrive ever since. Forged Brewing Co., another family-owned business, was founded to create a space that feels like you're hanging out at a backyard BBQ.
Second Act Spirits is a husband-and-wife passion project focused on craft spirits. A farm distillery that emphasizes local ingredients, Second Act Spirits fosters relationships with local farmers to create spirits such as the Clocktower Bourbon, Dad's Garden Gin, and Know Farmers, Know Vodka. In a saturated spirits market, the distillery stands out by connecting consumers with the hardworking farmers and soil behind its products. Anyela's Vineyards, a family-owned vineyard nestled above Skaneateles Lake, produces award-winning wines crafted by the Nocek family.
Critz Farms, a family-owned business established in 1985, is a one-stop shop for enjoying the bounty of the land. It began as an apple-growing operation that led to cider production. From there, the farm expanded into hard cider and eventually a brewery. With 350 protected acres of land in Cazenovia, Critz Farms aims to connect people to agriculture by hosting events year-round. You may come to taste small-batch, handcrafted beer and cider, but you'll probably end up with some homemade cheese and maple syrup as well. The farm is also a great spot to pick your own apples, blueberries, pumpkins, and Christmas trees.