America's Longest Road Is A Scenic Coast-To-Coast Odyssey Full Of Unique Sights And Epic Destinations

After reaching Lake Erie you'll be passing through Pennsylvania and heading toward Albany County. Afterward, you'll reach upstate New York's beautiful Finger Lakes region. This area is filled with waterfalls, unique landscapes, and fantastic wineries such as the Johnson Estate Winery, where you can partake in some great regional wine-tasting. The Jell-O Museum is another fun stop along the New York stretch of Route 20, along with the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.

Finally, you will have reached the Eastern terminus: Boston. The Massachusetts capital is another historical destination where you can learn more about the U.S. Colonial period while visiting Boston's Old North Church, the Freedom Trail, and the Quincy Market, where you'll be able to enjoy a cozy meal after the long journey. Massachusetts has many other fun destinations worth visiting such as the living museum Old Sturbridge Village or the iconic fall hangout town of Salem, perfect for stocking up on souvenirs.

Whether you're thinking of ending or beginning your journey in the Eastern terminus, you might need airport access. Boston's airport is the Boston Logan International Airport, a quick 10-minute cab or car ride away from the center of the city. The best time for this road trip is during the summer time to avoid closed attractions during the winter as well as unfavorable driving conditions. In late summer or early fall, you stand a good chance of encountering one or more state fairs as you move across the Midwestern U.S. If you drive the route in the fall, you can witness the gorgeous fall foliage in upstate New York. As for lodgings, you will easily find many hotels, motels, and other accommodations along the way with campgrounds available in certain spots.