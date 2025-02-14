America's Longest Road Is A Scenic Coast-To-Coast Odyssey Full Of Unique Sights And Epic Destinations
Spanning an impressive 3,365 miles, U.S. Route 20 crosses the entirety of the country in an epic and unique journey. The highway starts at the Pacific Northwest and ends in New England while running somewhat alongside Interstate 90. This approximately coast-to-coast trip is also the longest road in the U.S., taking travelers through iconic landscapes and national parks such as the Cascade Mountains, Yellowstone National Park, and Lake Erie.
The whole of "the Big Daddy" or "the Oregon Trail" — as Route 20 is sometimes affectionately called — can be driven in three days but will take most travelers two to three weeks to navigate, since the road is filled with many unique stops worth visiting, like Chicago or Albany. If you're planning a drive, make sure you give yourself plenty of time to enjoy the diversions and pitstops. Regardless of whether you decide to start this adventure on the eastern terminus in historical Boston at Massachusetts Route 2 or all the way out in the beautiful West Coast fall gateway of Newport, Oregon, Route 20 is certainly an odyssey that will not disappoint any travelers venturing on America's longest and most epic highway.
The Western terminus: Newport, Oregon, and main attractions
Route 20's Western terminus starts near the intersection of U.S. Route 101 in Newport. Here, Yaquina Bay's beautiful beaches, cliffside views, fantastic seafood, and 93-foot-tall Yaquina Head Lighthouse will see you off as you begin your journey into the east. Newport's closest airport is the Eugene Airport an hour and 45 minutes away by car. As you traverse Oregon and head into Idaho, you'll come across the Central Oregon Coast Range, the Cascade Mountains, and the Oregon Badlands Wilderness, home to an impressive volcano surrounded by dried lava and beautiful light-colored sands. Salt Creek Falls — Oregon's second-tallest waterfall — is over an hour's detour away from Route 20 if you break off at Bend. Visitors on Tripadvisor call it an "absolutely magical stop" worth visiting. On the same detour, you could visit the ski slopes of Mount Bachelor or hike up the gorgeous Paulina Peak.
Then, the road crosses into Idaho. Continuing your journey through Idaho's downtown Boise, you'll eventually come to the Craters of the Moon National Park and Preserve, a place filled with alien-like landscapes that resemble the lunar scenery. Idaho is also home to the Potato Museum, where visitors can learn about the state's rather interesting potato industry, buy potato souvenirs, and eat at the all-potato café. The Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument is another must-stop in Idaho. Here you'll learn about long-gone species — such as mastodons, ancient otters, and Pliocene-era horses — that once roamed the Earth. Then, after learning about potatoes and mastodons, Route 20 passes through 10 miles of Montana before heading into the iconic Yellowstone National Park.
Crossing through Yellowstone National Park and the Midwest
Once you enter Yellowstone National Park, U.S. Route 20 will become unnumbered as it breaks down into the park's different roads and trails. America's oldest National Park, with its breathtaking marvels like "the Grand Canyon of Yellowstone" and wonderful wildlife species such as bison, grizzly and black bears, and mountain lions, is definitely worth the stop. The park is also home to geysers, flowing rivers, and beautiful forests worth visiting at least once.
After leaving Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming's National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper is the perfect place for brushing up on the 1800s history of Western Expansion. Afterward, the funky 1987 Carhenge exhibit resembling Stonehenge will be waiting for you in Alliance, Nebraska. The Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historic Park — also in Nebraska — is another great stop for those interested in paleontology, and lastly, the Nebraska Sandhills and Niobrara National Scenic River will be on your route as you continue on Route 20 toward Iowa.
Remember the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams"? Well, once you reach Iowa, make sure to visit the baseball diamond and farmhouse used for the movie. Soon after, you'll pass the Mississippi River and wander into the Windy City, where you can grab a bite at some of Chicago's best hot dog places. Next on the itinerary come Indiana and Ohio. Lake Michigan, the Michigan City Lighthouse & Pier, Cleveland's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Lake Erie will welcome you as you near the end of your eastbound journey.
Approaching the Eastern terminus in Boston and other recommendations
After reaching Lake Erie you'll be passing through Pennsylvania and heading toward Albany County. Afterward, you'll reach upstate New York's beautiful Finger Lakes region. This area is filled with waterfalls, unique landscapes, and fantastic wineries such as the Johnson Estate Winery, where you can partake in some great regional wine-tasting. The Jell-O Museum is another fun stop along the New York stretch of Route 20, along with the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.
Finally, you will have reached the Eastern terminus: Boston. The Massachusetts capital is another historical destination where you can learn more about the U.S. Colonial period while visiting Boston's Old North Church, the Freedom Trail, and the Quincy Market, where you'll be able to enjoy a cozy meal after the long journey. Massachusetts has many other fun destinations worth visiting such as the living museum Old Sturbridge Village or the iconic fall hangout town of Salem, perfect for stocking up on souvenirs.
Whether you're thinking of ending or beginning your journey in the Eastern terminus, you might need airport access. Boston's airport is the Boston Logan International Airport, a quick 10-minute cab or car ride away from the center of the city. The best time for this road trip is during the summer time to avoid closed attractions during the winter as well as unfavorable driving conditions. In late summer or early fall, you stand a good chance of encountering one or more state fairs as you move across the Midwestern U.S. If you drive the route in the fall, you can witness the gorgeous fall foliage in upstate New York. As for lodgings, you will easily find many hotels, motels, and other accommodations along the way with campgrounds available in certain spots.