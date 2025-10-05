Nestled Between Memphis And Nashville Is Tennessee's Breathtaking Park With Miles Of Unspoiled Wilderness
Listen to the singing of birds, the wind in the trees, and the sound of the water lapping at the support piles holding up the boardwalk beneath your feet. Climb to the top of the observatory tower to see the landscape from above and spot waterbirds on the pond. Walk along the wooden bridges, in the shade of lush green trees, and over the lakes and ponds of this unique wetland. This is Cypress Grove Nature Park, and you'll be amazed at just how wild this place feels for a park so close to some of the biggest cities in the state of Tennessee. Even more amazing is how immersed in nature you can truly be here, considering your shoes never actually have to hit the dirt for you to explore.
Two hours west of Nashville, a little over an hour east of Memphis, and less than ten minutes from the thriving Tennessee city of Jackson, Cypress Grove Nature Park is a 265-acre preserve, where you can learn more about Tennessee's incredible natural landscapes and the animals that call them home. This is a fantastic landscape to spot wildlife in general, but it is one of the best parks bird lovers could hope for. Cypress Grove Nature Park is in the process of being restored, with an extra push for the celebration of the park's 40th anniversary, but travelers should be warned — this place may not be in pristine condition. Recent visitors to the park noted on platforms like Google Maps, TripAdvisor, and AllTrails that the boardwalk itself is in a state of disrepair. That doesn't mean it isn't worth the journey. Nature itself continues to thrive here. The park is not crowded, lending itself to quiet reflection on a solo hike or a calming walk with your loved ones.
Get to know Tennessee's wildlife in Cypress Grove Nature Park
There are plenty of species living in this wetland wilderness. Keep your eyes open for the black masks of raccoons peeking out between the trees, beavers bobbing along through the water, frogs hopping along the shore, and turtles basking on fallen logs. Cypress Grove Nature Park has hosted multiple classes for zoology students who study the insects that live in the park. Keep an eye out for little amberwing dragonflies; the way the sun shining through their wings seems to give them an orange shadow is especially beautiful.
While all the creatures in the park are interesting, the most captivating residents of Cypress Grove might just be the birds. Consider a spring visit to hear the singing of warblers and thrushes all along the boardwalk. Vibrant yellow-throated warblers are especially fun to spot in the trees. On the water, look for hungry Great Blue Herons, stalking the shallows for frogs and small fish. If you're especially lucky, you might spot wild owls in the park, too. For more of a guarantee, though, make sure to check out the Aerie Trail Raptor Center. This short trail is less than half a mile, but along the way you'll see tall aviaries containing unreleasable injured birds of prey, including owls, hawks, and eagles.