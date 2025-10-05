West Virginia's Wildly Underrated Town Boasts A National Historical Park, Shops, And Local Dining
Harpers Ferry has long been known as one of the most important towns in American history, a West Virginia gem replete with ample historical sites. From the Civil War Museum to John Brown's Fort, an important site in the abolitionist struggle, the town offers plentiful opportunities to step into the past and learn something new. But there is so much more to enjoy in Harpers Ferry apart from history, from shopping to dining to a gorgeous National Historic Park.
Indeed, downtown Harpers Ferry is ideal for a weekend of indulgence, with many bustling shops and dining options to enjoy. The Tenfold Fair Trade Collection is a much-loved local business specializing in handmade, ethical, and eco-conscious goods, including clothing and gifts, while The Vintage Lady is a boutique focusing on jewelry, gifts, art, and more made by West Virginia artists and craftspeople.
The food options on offer are both forward-thinking and traditional. Kelley Farm Kitchen, for example, is a restaurant, carry-out, and market focusing on fresh vegan fare that receives rave reviews online. For the meat eaters, The Rabbit Hole, a gastro pub with stunning views over the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers, serves top-class pub favorites such as burgers, steak sandwiches, and seafood, along with beer-battered fries. For incredible baked goods, be sure to check out Bolivar Bread, a woman-owned establishment baking unforgettable creations like kalamata olive and rosemary sourdough and pickle rye with caraway.
Exploring the natural beauty of Harpers Ferry
To make the most of Harpers Ferry, you must spend some time exploring the Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, the over 3,600-acre area of natural beauty in which the town is located. The park is replete with wonderful hiking and biking trails, some of which, such as the Lower Town Trail, keep you near to civilization, while others, like the Loudoun Heights and Maryland Heights trails, take you high above the river, offering wonderful views of the surrounding area and fewer crowds.
One must-visit for hikers interested in the history of the area is the Appalachian Trail Conservancy Visitor Center located in the center of Harpers Ferry. As well as offering books, maps, and other helpful items for exploring the routes and history of Harpers Ferry and the Appalachian Trail, it serves as the trailhead for several day hikes and a stopping-off point for hikers passing through.
The park is also a great place for water sports, with the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers ideal for paddling, rafting, and tubing. Indeed, they placed 10th and 9th, respectively, on USA Today's list of the best rivers for tubing in the entire United States, voted by experts and readers alike. Fishing is another option, with smallmouth bass abounding in the waters around Harpers Ferry.
Getting to Harpers Ferry and where to stay
Harpers Ferry has its own train station in the center of town, with the Amtrak "Capitol Limited" route stopping there on the way from the nearby transport hub of Washington, D.C. to Chicago, Illinois. The MARC commuter train also leaves from D.C.'s Union Station and stops at Harpers Ferry on weekdays. The train ride is about an hour and a half each way.
Washington Dulles International Airport is 40 miles away and is ideal for those planning to use a rental car, as public transport between Dulles and Harpers Ferry is patchy. If you're planning to explore the area without a car, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) are both 70 miles away, but are connected to Harpers Ferry by the Metro Rail and MARC trains.
There are several excellent accommodation options in Harpers Ferry that chime with the area's historic atmosphere. The 1799 Inn at Harpers Ferry, for example, is a fully renovated vacation rental, the two-century history of which is closely tied to that of the wider town. Meanwhile, the cosy Stonehouse Bed & Breakfast has rooms with views of the Potomac River and the Maryland Heights mountain overlook, as well as beautifully designed rustic common areas. Looking for other historic destinations in the area? Check out West Virginia's oldest town, Shepherdstown.