West Virginia's Wildly Underrated Town Boasts A National Historical Park, Shops, And Local Dining

Harpers Ferry has long been known as one of the most important towns in American history, a West Virginia gem replete with ample historical sites. From the Civil War Museum to John Brown's Fort, an important site in the abolitionist struggle, the town offers plentiful opportunities to step into the past and learn something new. But there is so much more to enjoy in Harpers Ferry apart from history, from shopping to dining to a gorgeous National Historic Park.

Indeed, downtown Harpers Ferry is ideal for a weekend of indulgence, with many bustling shops and dining options to enjoy. The Tenfold Fair Trade Collection is a much-loved local business specializing in handmade, ethical, and eco-conscious goods, including clothing and gifts, while The Vintage Lady is a boutique focusing on jewelry, gifts, art, and more made by West Virginia artists and craftspeople.

The food options on offer are both forward-thinking and traditional. Kelley Farm Kitchen, for example, is a restaurant, carry-out, and market focusing on fresh vegan fare that receives rave reviews online. For the meat eaters, The Rabbit Hole, a gastro pub with stunning views over the Potomac and Shenandoah Rivers, serves top-class pub favorites such as burgers, steak sandwiches, and seafood, along with beer-battered fries. For incredible baked goods, be sure to check out Bolivar Bread, a woman-owned establishment baking unforgettable creations like kalamata olive and rosemary sourdough and pickle rye with caraway.