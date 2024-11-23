West Virginia's Oldest Town Is An Artsy Mountain Gem Often Called One Of 'America's Coolest'

When you think of cool, artsy mountain towns, does Shepherdstown, West Virginia, come to mind? If not, you're missing out on incredible experiences in one of the state's oldest cities. Settled in the 1700s, Shepherdstown invites travelers to explore a curious collection of historical sites, art galleries, and cultural festivals. In a region home to one of the strangest extreme sports and regarded as an iconic fall hiking destination, this spot manages to steal the show as one of America's coolest small towns.

Located on the Potomac River by the West Virginia-Maryland border, this Eastern Panhandle village of roughly 1,600 residents offers year-round adventure. Warm summers in the 70s and 80s are great for tubing or boating down the Potomac, and the spring season decorates local streets with blooming flowers. As the weather cools, Shepherdstown also enjoys stunning fall foliage and light-to-average winter snowfall for vacationers to appreciate. Visitors will also find the town's calendar packed with festivals and events, from the Halloween BooFest to the springtime American Conservation Film Festival.