One Of The Most Important Towns In American History Is A West Virginia Gem With Timeless Natural Beauty

In Harpers Ferry, it's almost impossible to leave without seeing at least one intriguing historical site. If you're a history aficionado who wants to see as much as possible, prioritize this list of Harpers Ferry's best historical sites. Start with a quick visit to the Harpers Ferry Historical Museum, a small building that introduces visitors to the town's history. Next, walk over to John Brown's Fort, where Brown made his final stand during the 1859 abolitionist raid. From there, you can head to the Lockwood House. Along the way, visitors will pass both the gorgeously maintained St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church and the ruins of St. John's Episcopal Church. Built within 19 years of each other, the churches illustrate different ways the Civil War impacted local landmarks.

Wartime tales continue at the Lockwood House, which once housed Confederate and Union soldiers at different points. After the war, the Lockwood House served as a school for formerly enslaved people, and then as a boarding home and dormitories for nearby Storer College (the historical campus is just down the road). From 1865 to 1890, the college was the only West Virginia school offering people of color learning opportunities beyond primary school education. Today, travelers can visit old Storer College buildings including Cook Hall, Anthony Hall, and the Brackett House.

While you explore Harpers Ferry, don't forget to appreciate the region's natural beauty, too. Near the ruins of St. John's Episcopal Church, sightseers will find Jefferson Rock, an unstable yet beautiful rock formation. From there, you can walk past John Brown's Fort to The Point, a breathtaking viewpoint overlooking three states (West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland) and two rivers (the Potomac and Shenandoah). A footbridge across the river leads hikers to more scenic beauty on the Maryland Heights Trail. These stunning sights might just inspire you to explore more West Virginia destinations, like the eclectic mountain town of Elkins.