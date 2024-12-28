One Of The Most Important Towns In American History Is A West Virginia Gem With Timeless Natural Beauty
Roughly 20 minutes south of West Virginia's oldest town, travelers can discover natural beauty and unforgettable stories at one of the most important towns in American history, Harpers Ferry. Its history stretches back even before America's founding, with artifacts dating back to 1200 B.C. showing evidence of Indigenous communities in the area. The town's legacy encompasses everything from the days of Algonquian and Shawnee people fishing nearby to abolitionist John Brown's 1859 National Armory and Arsenal raid and beyond.
Today, the town of Harpers Ferry is the heart of Harpers Ferry National Historical Park, a National Park Service site spread across West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland. Inside and outside of the park, this fascinating village treats visitors to adventures through historical ruins and museums, along hiking trails, past incredible viewpoints, and into excellent restaurants and inns. Plan an unforgettable trip featuring all of these memorable attractions with this guide to Harpers Ferry's most interesting spots.
Discover the historical sites and natural wonders of Harpers Ferry
In Harpers Ferry, it's almost impossible to leave without seeing at least one intriguing historical site. If you're a history aficionado who wants to see as much as possible, prioritize this list of Harpers Ferry's best historical sites. Start with a quick visit to the Harpers Ferry Historical Museum, a small building that introduces visitors to the town's history. Next, walk over to John Brown's Fort, where Brown made his final stand during the 1859 abolitionist raid. From there, you can head to the Lockwood House. Along the way, visitors will pass both the gorgeously maintained St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church and the ruins of St. John's Episcopal Church. Built within 19 years of each other, the churches illustrate different ways the Civil War impacted local landmarks.
Wartime tales continue at the Lockwood House, which once housed Confederate and Union soldiers at different points. After the war, the Lockwood House served as a school for formerly enslaved people, and then as a boarding home and dormitories for nearby Storer College (the historical campus is just down the road). From 1865 to 1890, the college was the only West Virginia school offering people of color learning opportunities beyond primary school education. Today, travelers can visit old Storer College buildings including Cook Hall, Anthony Hall, and the Brackett House.
While you explore Harpers Ferry, don't forget to appreciate the region's natural beauty, too. Near the ruins of St. John's Episcopal Church, sightseers will find Jefferson Rock, an unstable yet beautiful rock formation. From there, you can walk past John Brown's Fort to The Point, a breathtaking viewpoint overlooking three states (West Virginia, Virginia, and Maryland) and two rivers (the Potomac and Shenandoah). A footbridge across the river leads hikers to more scenic beauty on the Maryland Heights Trail. These stunning sights might just inspire you to explore more West Virginia destinations, like the eclectic mountain town of Elkins.
Where to go for Harpers Ferry's best food, shopping, and stays
When you need to refuel after hours of sightseeing, Harpers Ferry's restaurants have you covered. For breakfast, visit the locally sourced, small-batch Bolivar Bread Bakery. Open Wednesday through Sunday, Bolivar Bread Bakery serves up fresh bread, plus maple butter biscuits, vegan pastries, and the pretzarolli, a pretzel-twist on West Virginia's beloved pepperoni rolls. For lunch or a quick caffeine fix, head to Battle Grounds Bakery & Coffee. With a menu featuring affogatos with ice cream flavors ranging from classic vanilla to local favorites like black raspberry, Battle Grounds promises to leave you satisfied and energized. When it's time for a heartier meal, travelers can find foods everyone will love at West Virginia's first fully vegan restaurant, Kelley Farm Kitchen. Perfect for dinner or lunch, Kelley Farm Kitchen packs flavor into every dish, from the loaded nachos to a creamy coconut milk ramen. After a meal here, you may be compelled to visit America's best vegan foodie destinations.
After dinner, pick up a unique dessert at True Treats, a Harpers Ferry shop specializing in retro candies. Supplement these goodies with non-perishable souvenirs from local boutiques like Tenfold Fair Trade Collection or The Vintage Lady. Tenfold specializes in eco-conscious and sustainable goods ranging from clothes and accessories to home decor and kids' toys, while The Vintage Lady focuses on arts and crafts created by West Virginia makers.
When it's time to rest your head after a long day of exploring Harpers Ferry, turn in at one of the town's adorable inns. Choose from a room or suite with Maryland Heights views at the Stonehouse B&B, or enjoy the lush grounds and riverside views of the Rockhaven B&B.