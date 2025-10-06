Canada's 'Most Notorious City' Is An Underrated Destination With Historic Sites And Outdoor Escapes

If you've got a passion for true crime and urban legends, move a small city on the Canadian Prairie up on your bucket list. Today, Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, may look like an ordinary small Canadian city; however, the city was built with genuine hard work and revived with some urban legends that have garnered the nickname of Canada's "Most Notorious City." During the 1920s, Moose Jaw looked swell on the surface, but below the streets, Moose Jaw had a hidden world. Rumor has it the city was so thick with crime and corruption that organized criminal gangs ran speakeasies and used the city's underground tunnels as a hub for bootlegging. And legend has it that Al Capone himself and his Chicago Outfit may have even spent time in Moose Jaw, and maybe had a tonsillectomy there.

Decades before Al Capone came into the picture, Moose Jaw was founded as a humble stop along the Canadian Pacific Railroad in 1882. Canadian Pacific built Moose Jaw into a train depot approximately halfway between Winnipeg and Calgary, and the city gained a direct link to Chicago on the Soo Line in 1893 (supposedly, it's how Al Capone came to town). Despite the rebrand, Moose Jaw is at heart the "friendly city," with one of Canada's "coolest downtowns", per Expedia and a quick walk from hundreds of species of wildlife and soothing spas.

Though Canadian Pacific no longer serves passengers visiting Moose Jaw, the city of 35,000 is under an hour from Saskatchewan's capital, Regina. While you can fly direct to Regina from Denver and get a tasty bite to eat at America's largest airport, you'll find more domestic flights. By car, Moose Jaw is about 5 hours from Minot, North Dakota, its sister city, depending on customs.