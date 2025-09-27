Canadians Reveal The Annoyingly Common Behavior Tourists Should Avoid When Visiting Canada

Cultural differences are the norm when traveling abroad, so it's always a good idea to research your destination to avoid offensive or embarrassing behavior that might spoil your trip. If you're traveling to Canada any time soon, Canadians on Reddit's r/AskACanadian subreddit have plenty of tips to help you do just that. In particular, they've got big opinions on what tourists shouldn't do when visiting their beloved country. If you thought it was asking to slather maple syrup on everything, bad tourist behavior in Canada runs deeper than that. Turns out, Canadians revealed the annoyingly common behavior tourists should avoid is failing to educate themselves on the basics of Canada's vast geography.

"Don't act like Canada is small, for example, saying, 'How's the weather in Canada?' or 'I can see all of Canada,'" says one Canadian Reddit user. Indeed, Canada is a massive country. Its 10 provinces and three territories span a sprawling 3.8 million square miles, cementing it as the world's second-largest country after Russia. So don't ever expect the weather on remote, glacial Ellesmere Island, which is part of Canada's Arctic Archipelago, to mirror temperatures in bustling Toronto, which sees nearly 80-degree summer highs.

"Similarly, be aware of the huge distances — don't expect to make a day trip from Toronto to Vancouver," writes the same user. Like Los Angeles is to New York in the US, some of Canada's top destinations lie thousands of miles across the country. Vancouver, a great destination for a first solo trip, is 5,000 miles from Quebec City, a wonderful city to visit if you love Paris. That's either a five-hour flight or a 48-hour road trip. "It astounds me that people plan trips to other countries without using Google Maps or an equivalent," complains another flabbergasted Redditor.