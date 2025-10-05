A US Airline's AI Knows What You Can Afford And Prices Your Ticket Accordingly

If you're a frequent flyer who noticed that flights keep getting more and more expensive, things may get much worse now that artificial intelligence is reshaping how airfare is priced. Delta Air Lines, in particular, is making waves in the industry by revealing its plans to expand its controversial AI-driven pricing technology from 3% to 20% of its domestic flights by the end of the year. During Delta Air Lines' second-quarter 2025 earnings call, President Glen Hauenstein discusses the AI pricing tool's initial success in raising revenue, saying, "We like what we see. We like it a lot and we're continuing to roll it out."

While airline pricing has always been dynamic, thanks to human data analysts who factor in demand, resource costs, holidays, and more, AI technology introduces a new and more invasive layer. Delta has partnered with Israeli tech firm Fetcherr, and their model can scrape data to predict what you, the individual, might be willing to pay. This means crafting fare offers not based on supply and demand, but on a potential passenger's online behavior, browsing history, income estimate, location, and much more.

This is a seismic shift in how airlines do business, and passengers are the ones who stand to lose. Delta's model appears to push ethical boundaries. And if this use of personal data to extract the maximum dollar from each traveler is as profitable as Delta suggests, who knows which other airlines will follow suit. The company is laying the groundwork for a future where your ticket price reflects not how far you're going but how much the airline thinks you'll be willing to pay.