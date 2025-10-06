Arkansas' Sweet City Brims With Southern, Historic Charm On The Banks Of The Majestic Mississippi River

Located in Phillips County, Arkansas, 70 miles from Memphis and 118 miles from Little Rock, is the sweet, southern town of Helena. This is the perfect place to begin your melodious trail into the heartland of "authentic American music," because Helena is home to a legendary blues music festival. The town is also brimming with historic charm, which is reflected in its delightfully eclectic buildings.

As you stroll towards the corner of York and Columbia, look out for the pointy spire of Centennial Baptist Church, which reflects the Gothic Revival style popular in the late 19th century. Pillow Thompson House, an example of late 19th-century Queen Anne architecture, looks like it fell out of a fairy tale and is well worth a photo op. Cherry Street in downtown Helena has been on the Register of Historic Places since the late '80s and is a lovely place for a stroll through history. And when it's time to relax, stop for a picnic at Helena River Park.

Those looking to really soak up that sweet southern charm should stay at the Edwardian Inn. Built in 1904, this quaint B&B has a range of retro rooms and is lauded as the most unique bed and breakfast in Arkansas, according to Tripadvisor. There are also a couple of other inns and Airbnbs in Helena if you prefer, or sleep on the wild side and stay at a nearby campsite, such as Storm Creek Lake Campground or Mississippi River State Park.