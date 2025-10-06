Arkansas' Sweet City Brims With Southern, Historic Charm On The Banks Of The Majestic Mississippi River
Located in Phillips County, Arkansas, 70 miles from Memphis and 118 miles from Little Rock, is the sweet, southern town of Helena. This is the perfect place to begin your melodious trail into the heartland of "authentic American music," because Helena is home to a legendary blues music festival. The town is also brimming with historic charm, which is reflected in its delightfully eclectic buildings.
As you stroll towards the corner of York and Columbia, look out for the pointy spire of Centennial Baptist Church, which reflects the Gothic Revival style popular in the late 19th century. Pillow Thompson House, an example of late 19th-century Queen Anne architecture, looks like it fell out of a fairy tale and is well worth a photo op. Cherry Street in downtown Helena has been on the Register of Historic Places since the late '80s and is a lovely place for a stroll through history. And when it's time to relax, stop for a picnic at Helena River Park.
Those looking to really soak up that sweet southern charm should stay at the Edwardian Inn. Built in 1904, this quaint B&B has a range of retro rooms and is lauded as the most unique bed and breakfast in Arkansas, according to Tripadvisor. There are also a couple of other inns and Airbnbs in Helena if you prefer, or sleep on the wild side and stay at a nearby campsite, such as Storm Creek Lake Campground or Mississippi River State Park.
Paddling through history and nature in Helena
This city was the site of an important Civil War battle: the Battle of Helena on July 4th, 1863. History buffs shouldn't miss the numerous museums, exhibitions, and historical sites dotted around town dedicated to Civil War history. These include Freedom Park, which explores the African American experience during the Civil War, and The Helena Museum, a free collection of artifacts from the last 200 years. If you want to explore more of Arkansas' history and culture, there's an affordable Arkansas city with a vibrant arts scene and centuries of history 108 miles away.
The majestic Mississippi River has played a large part in shaping Helena's identity, and there are a bunch of fun watery activities near Helena to enjoy. Why not take a day trip to Mississippi River State Park, about a half an hour's drive away from town? This park has four hiking trails to explore, kayaks and canoes available for rent, and opportunities to relax on the sandy shores of the delta. Or take a short boat ride to Buck Island, a nature lover's paradise bobbing on the Mississippi. Here, you can camp, swim, fish, and see a bounty of North America's migratory birds! There are also canoe and kayaking tours to Buck Island if you want to get your paddle on.
Blues music festivals in Helena, Arkansas
Helena is an essential stop on any Blues music tour. Since 1986, Helena has hosted the annual King Biscuit Blues Festival. This festival is a celebration of Mississippi Delta music and works to preserve and contribute to the legacy that the early Delta Blues artists created. The festival is named after the longest-running Blues radio show in the world, King Biscuit Time, which is recorded in Helena's Delta Cultural Center.
The King Biscuit Blues Festival runs for three days in October and invites Blues fans from all over the world to come and enjoy classic as well as modern takes on the genre. There are five stages to choose from, as well as complementary activities including a 5K run, a BBQ contest, a bike ride, a bunch of stalls to peruse, and various bars and parties to enjoy.
If that's not enough blues for you, Helena also hosts the annual Legendary Blues Festival on Labor Day, where you can pull up a chair, enjoy some local food, and tune into some great music. Need some downtime after the festivals? Head to Arkansas' largest resort, where historic elegance meets classic charm.