Arkansas' Largest Resort Is An Iconic Hot Springs Haven Where Historic Elegance Meets Classic Charm

Approximately 55 miles from the capital city of Little Rock (one of the sites along the most historic cross-country road trip) and the Clinton National Airport, a scenic drive up I-30 and US-70 W will take you to Arkansas' largest resort. It is renowned for its historic elegance and classic charm. The Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, located in the heart of Arkansas' legendary Hot Springs district, dates back to the late 1800s.

The iconic resort has notably hosted many legendary guests throughout the decades, including sports legend Babe Ruth, iconic movie star Marilyn Monroe, and former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, to name a few. These notable guest stays were so iconic that the resort immortalized their visits by naming specific rooms and suites after them. They include The Capone Room, named after the legendary mobster Al Capone; The Babe Ruth, in honor of the baseball legend, and The Reagan, for the late U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

The Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa boasts 500 rooms and suites, which accounts for its status as the largest resort in Arkansas. Along with the aforementioned accommodations, guests can also choose from The Presidential Suite, The Mineral Water Room, The Parlor Suite, The Junior Suite, The Standard Room, and The Historic Room. On-site amenities and activities include a health club and spa, a game room, a hot tub, concierge services, and childcare services. Dining options include the legendary Venetian Dining Room, renowned for its Sunday Brunch and seafood buffet, and the Lobby Cafe and Bar. The latter is ideal for enjoying live entertainment at the resort.