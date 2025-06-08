Arkansas' Largest Resort Is An Iconic Hot Springs Haven Where Historic Elegance Meets Classic Charm
Approximately 55 miles from the capital city of Little Rock (one of the sites along the most historic cross-country road trip) and the Clinton National Airport, a scenic drive up I-30 and US-70 W will take you to Arkansas' largest resort. It is renowned for its historic elegance and classic charm. The Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa, located in the heart of Arkansas' legendary Hot Springs district, dates back to the late 1800s.
The iconic resort has notably hosted many legendary guests throughout the decades, including sports legend Babe Ruth, iconic movie star Marilyn Monroe, and former President Franklin D. Roosevelt, to name a few. These notable guest stays were so iconic that the resort immortalized their visits by naming specific rooms and suites after them. They include The Capone Room, named after the legendary mobster Al Capone; The Babe Ruth, in honor of the baseball legend, and The Reagan, for the late U.S. President Ronald Reagan.
The Arlington Resort Hotel & Spa boasts 500 rooms and suites, which accounts for its status as the largest resort in Arkansas. Along with the aforementioned accommodations, guests can also choose from The Presidential Suite, The Mineral Water Room, The Parlor Suite, The Junior Suite, The Standard Room, and The Historic Room. On-site amenities and activities include a health club and spa, a game room, a hot tub, concierge services, and childcare services. Dining options include the legendary Venetian Dining Room, renowned for its Sunday Brunch and seafood buffet, and the Lobby Cafe and Bar. The latter is ideal for enjoying live entertainment at the resort.
The Arlington Resort's spa and wellness services live up to its location
Located in Hot Springs, it is only fitting that The Arlington Resort's spa and wellness services live up to the city's reputation. Hot Springs, aptly named for the thermal waters that ooze from the ground, is most notable for being the childhood home of former U.S. President Bill Clinton. It's also one of the first spa resort cities in the U.S. with its historic Bathhouse Row. The Arlington Resort & Spa sits at the heart of this distinction as the oldest resort in the city, with its legendary Thermal Water Bathhouse.
No time at the resort is complete without a visit to the Bathhouse. Located on the third floor, the spa allows guests to soak in and experience the hot spring waters, which are pumped directly into the resort. Be sure to confirm its operating hours before getting into spa mode, as the service is only available on certain days and times. However, If you're looking to rejuvenate internationally, visit Tuscany's free natural hot springs.
After a deep facial treatment, massage, or both, guests can continue their rejuvenating wellness journey with a soak in one of the resort's two outdoor pools or the hot tub. If the hot springs experience is not on the agenda for the day, the resort's salon & spa provide a wealth of wellness and beautifying services, including facials and body wraps. Both services offer group packages, particularly for guests celebrating special occasions at the resort, such as weddings, anniversaries, and more.
The Arlington Resort is the ideal spot for an elegant, classic Southern wedding
With its stunning 5,600-square-foot Crystal Ballroom, which holds upwards of 600 people, and multiple other on-site venues, the Arlington Resort is an ideal spot for a classic and elegant Southern wedding. Wedding packages come complete with suites for the happy couple and their family and friends. Also included is a team of wedding specialists provided by the resort. Arlington has exclusive partnerships with local businesses and institutions, including wedding chapels, for couples who choose to have their wedding ceremony off-site but prefer to host their reception or honeymoon at the resort. From the engagement party and wedding rehearsal to the ceremony and everything in between, the resort has the amenities and services to help ensure everything moves smoothly.
While weddings are the most popular special package, they are not the only ones offered at the resort. As a family-friendly site, Arlington has family packages, as well. It also provides romantic packages for couples and senior specials for guests 50 and over. While The Arlington Resort is always worth a visit, it would probably be best to head out during the spring and summer months or early fall, when guests can appreciate the many stunning and fascinating attractions nearby. These include the Garvan Woodland Gardens and Hot Springs National Park — one of the most unique national parks in the U.S. Finally, despite its rich, historical elegance, a visit to the Arlington Resort does not have to break the bank. A standard room runs as low as under $150.