This Melodious Trail Through The Arkansas Delta Takes Travelers Into The Heartland Of 'Authentic American Music'

Nashville may be known as the "Music City," but audiophiles know the true roots of American music run much deeper. The blues — that soulful, improvisational foundation of jazz — was born in the American South around the end of the Civil War. Rooted in the Spirituals that enslaved people sang, it evolved into its own genre as freed Black Americans spread throughout the Mississippi River Delta, working as farmers and sharecroppers, or migrating north to urban centers. The blues' lyrical and melodic themes reflected this freedom, layering hardships and triumphs in expressive harmonies.

The Mississippi Delta often gets the spotlight for its musical legacy, but across that mighty Mississippi River lies Arkansas, with a 250-mile fertile delta of its own stretching north to Tennessee. Even the soil is different across the river: Mississippi was known for cotton, whereas Arkansas still dominates the American rice industry. The Mississippi Delta produced icons like B.B. King, but Arkansas flavored its own blues — claiming stars like Albert King and Sonny Boy Williamson– blending blues with country twang to birth rockabilly, the precursor to rock 'n' roll. Helena, Arkansas, became the blues-rockabilly epicenter, thanks to the KFFA-AM King Biscuit Time radio show, which debuted in 1941 and still airs today, making it one of the longest-running radio shows in history.

Music lovers have many road trip options across the U.S. You can trace a "triangle" through premier music destinations like New Orleans, Nashville, and Memphis, and cruise through iconic country, rock, and jazz music landmarks like Dollywood, Graceland, and New Orleans. But real aficionados should head off the beaten path to Arkansas via the Delta Blues Byway, a scenic cruise up the historic Mississippi River through small towns rich in what the Arkansas Delta Byways Tourism Association dubs "authentic American music."