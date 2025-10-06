One Of Florida's Most Scenic State Parks Is A Riverside Escape Near Fort Myers To Kayak And Hike Forest Trails
If you're interested in camping by a tranquil river, the Koreshan State Park on Florida's west coast has much to offer park-goers, including a rich and strange history. The park provides a riverside escape within a stone's throw of downtown Fort Myers, just 30 minutes by car, with plenty of kayaking, canoeing, and hiking opportunities. Perched on the Estero River, which flows into Estero Bay, it's a popular place for fishing and boating. Visitors to the area can also stop by the Gulf Coast village of Estero, which blends high-end shops and outdoor bliss.
What makes Koreshan State Park truly unique is the 11 historic buildings that were created in the late 1800s and early 1900s as part of a cult-like settlement that had its own religion, Koreshanity. It gives it that little dose of "weird" that Florida is known for. The buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places, and visitors can go inside to learn about the Koreshan's way of life.
Encounter wildlife at the park and learn about its weird history
In 1894, Cyrus Reed Teed settled in Estero, Florida, with his followers, known as the Koreshan Unity, to build their city, and at its heyday, the settlement had nearly 200 followers. One of their beliefs was that the Earth was hollow, so they conducted several experiments to prove the theory. The results were published in a book, "The Cellular Cosmogony." Visitors can explore several buildings for a glimpse of how they lived, including the Founder's House, Planetary Court, and Damkohler's cabin.
Outside of the historical sites, the park is a great place for birdwatching, particularly wading birds, but more than 100 bird species can be found in the park. Spend enough time on the river and you have a good chance of spotting otters, alligators, and even dolphins. During the cooler months, you'll also have a shot a seeing manatees without having to make the trek up to Crystal River, where you can swim with these gentle sea creatures. The shores of the Estero River are also a common habitat for gopher tortoises, a protected species that is known for making large burrowing holes.
Planning your trip to Koreshan State Park
Koreshan State Park makes the perfect basecamp for longer kayak and canoe trips. The 6.4-mile river weaves past gorgeous natural hammocks and eventually connects to the Gulf of Mexico through the Estero Bay, where kayakers can explore another historical site, Mound Key Archeaological State Park, believed to be an important ceremonial site for the Calusa people.
There are 60 campsites at the park, all equipped with water and electricity, with a handful of tent camping sites located right next to the Estero River, making for a peaceful evening. There are also safari-style glamping tents for overnight reservations right at the park through Timberline Glamping. These tents come fully equipped with luxurious beds, mini refrigerators, and even air conditioning. For something a little more conventional, Fort Myers has an array of hotels to choose from.
If you're flying in, the Southwest Florida International Airport is just a 15-minute drive from Koreshan State Park. Rental cars are readily available at the airport, or it's close enough that you can use Uber or Lyft without it costing a fortune. If you do have your own wheels, while you're exploring the area, you might want to stop by another park on the other side of Estero Bay, Lovers Key State Park, about a 25-minute drive from Koreshan State Park. If you decide to base in the Fort Myers area, be sure to check out Bowman's Beach, one of Florida's most family-friendly beaches with plenty of seashells to collect.