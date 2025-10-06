One Of Florida's Most Scenic State Parks Is A Riverside Escape Near Fort Myers To Kayak And Hike Forest Trails

Koreshan State Park makes the perfect basecamp for longer kayak and canoe trips. The 6.4-mile river weaves past gorgeous natural hammocks and eventually connects to the Gulf of Mexico through the Estero Bay, where kayakers can explore another historical site, Mound Key Archeaological State Park, believed to be an important ceremonial site for the Calusa people.

There are 60 campsites at the park, all equipped with water and electricity, with a handful of tent camping sites located right next to the Estero River, making for a peaceful evening. There are also safari-style glamping tents for overnight reservations right at the park through Timberline Glamping. These tents come fully equipped with luxurious beds, mini refrigerators, and even air conditioning. For something a little more conventional, Fort Myers has an array of hotels to choose from.

If you're flying in, the Southwest Florida International Airport is just a 15-minute drive from Koreshan State Park. Rental cars are readily available at the airport, or it's close enough that you can use Uber or Lyft without it costing a fortune. If you do have your own wheels, while you're exploring the area, you might want to stop by another park on the other side of Estero Bay, Lovers Key State Park, about a 25-minute drive from Koreshan State Park. If you decide to base in the Fort Myers area, be sure to check out Bowman's Beach, one of Florida's most family-friendly beaches with plenty of seashells to collect.