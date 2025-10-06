The Common Scheduling Mistake You Should Avoid When Planning Your Next European Trip

Time is of the essence, so they say. You could argue that's never truer than when traveling. With the average American receiving just 10 days of paid vacation leave each year, surely it makes sense to optimize every single nanosecond of those trips away? Maybe, but not so fast. Before you go and line up each breakfast spot and crack out the top travel planning apps, take a moment to consider this: Some places on the planet are best explored without a plan, and Europe — sun-kissed, twirling with Spanish flamenco dancers, doused in Tuscan wine — is chief among them.

The experts agree. Rick Steves, that guru of all things Europe and veteran traveler of the region since 1976, writes rather lyrically about the benefits of ditching the itinerary in this corner of the globe. He cites Europe's fantastic train network and interconnectedness as reasons to throw caution to the wind, pick where you want to head to at a moment's notice, and simply go with the flow.

Resisting the urge to cover every last detail when you come to plan your first trip to Europe isn't only about being spontaneous. It's also about real immersion and channeling the art of "slow travel," a movement that prioritizes doing things at the correct pace to really appreciate a destination, to understand its myriad nuances and facets, all whilst respecting the planet and the environment.