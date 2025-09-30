One County In California Has 4 Of The Most Polluted Beaches In The State

Travelers heading to California often build their trip around beach days, with the state's coastline being home to some of the most iconic beaches in the world. All along the West Coast, the beaches offer impeccable views and surf-ready water, from the more rugged cliffside alcoves in the north to the golden sands and piers in the south. Unfortunately, travelers will have to be discerning about where they lay down their towel and dip in the water, since some of California's beaches have gotten heavily polluted. In its 2024-2025 Beach Report Card, the environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay found that four of the most polluted beaches in the state are in San Diego County — the most that any single county accounts for.

Heal the Bay analyzes 500 California beaches annually based on levels of fecal-indicator bacteria in the water and gives each beach a letter grade from A to F, with F grades being the worst. Out of the top 10 most polluted beaches based on these indicators, four landed in San Diego County, all receiving F grades: Tijuana River Mouth (ranked third), Tijuana Slough (ranked seventh), Border Field State Park (ranked eighth), and Imperial Beach (ranked ninth). These beaches have had recurring health concerns (for example, Imperial Beach has been ranked one of the filthiest beaches in America), and they're all connected by one driving factor responsible for the pollution: the Tijuana River Estuary.