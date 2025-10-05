This Unsung European Capital Has Been Crowned As One Of The Best Budget-Friendly Cities For 2025

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sveti Stefan's endless beaches and uncrowded shores and the hidden, historical town of Cetinje, it's hard to understand why Montenegro is so overlooked. While this Balkan nation is brimming with must-visit sites, there's no better place to start your journey than in the country's capital, which also happens to be one of the most budget-friendly European cities to visit in 2025.

According to a Post Office Travel Money study, which evaluated typical tourist expenses in 38 European cities, Podgorica was rated the fourth most affordable city, its first time breaking the top 10. Although its average accommodation and food costs alone didn't make it onto the top five most affordable, its overall costs for a weekend getaway came out on top. For two nights in three-star accommodation, along with a three-course meal, a sightseeing tour, a top museum, and a few other smaller factors, the estimated cost according to the study was about $378 for two people.

With a population of around 215,000 people, Podgorica's reputation isn't quite on par with other European capitals like Paris or Rome, but it isn't a small town by any means. Many of its original Ottoman buildings were destroyed during the Second World War and replaced by Brutalist architecture, which also means that you won't find as many historic sites as in other cities, but Podgorica makes up for this by having more of a local vibe that isn't focused on tourism. If you're looking for a different side of Montenegro — and an affordable European getaway — Podgorica is well worth a visit.