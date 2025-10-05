This Unsung European Capital Has Been Crowned As One Of The Best Budget-Friendly Cities For 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sveti Stefan's endless beaches and uncrowded shores and the hidden, historical town of Cetinje, it's hard to understand why Montenegro is so overlooked. While this Balkan nation is brimming with must-visit sites, there's no better place to start your journey than in the country's capital, which also happens to be one of the most budget-friendly European cities to visit in 2025.
According to a Post Office Travel Money study, which evaluated typical tourist expenses in 38 European cities, Podgorica was rated the fourth most affordable city, its first time breaking the top 10. Although its average accommodation and food costs alone didn't make it onto the top five most affordable, its overall costs for a weekend getaway came out on top. For two nights in three-star accommodation, along with a three-course meal, a sightseeing tour, a top museum, and a few other smaller factors, the estimated cost according to the study was about $378 for two people.
With a population of around 215,000 people, Podgorica's reputation isn't quite on par with other European capitals like Paris or Rome, but it isn't a small town by any means. Many of its original Ottoman buildings were destroyed during the Second World War and replaced by Brutalist architecture, which also means that you won't find as many historic sites as in other cities, but Podgorica makes up for this by having more of a local vibe that isn't focused on tourism. If you're looking for a different side of Montenegro — and an affordable European getaway — Podgorica is well worth a visit.
Planning a budget-friendly trip to Podgorica, Montenegro
To reach Montenegro's capital, visitors can fly into Podgorica Airport and take a taxi to the city center, costing around $17 to $18, or take a 15 to 45-minute bus ride for around $3. Finding an affordable but comfortable accommodation option isn't a challenge here. The 3-star Mali Hotel BaMBiS, which boasts an 8.5 rating on Booking.com, has rooms priced around $65 at the time of writing, no matter the time of year. For a charming guesthouse experience, HeArt of Old Town Guesthouse, rated an impressive 9.5 on Booking, has similarly priced rooms outside of holidays. You'll also find amenities like a complimentary bottle of wine and a picturesque garden.
You'll find plenty of charming, budget-friendly restaurants, cafes, and bars throughout town as well. Coffee culture is strong in Podgorica, with a quality cup setting you back anywhere from $1 to $2. Podgorica is also home to an impressive and varied food scene with local treats like burek, a Balkan savory stuffed pastry that's typically priced at less than a dollar. Another great example of cheap eats in town can be found at Pizzeria Calabria, a well-rated eatery where a large pizza costs less than $10.
Things to do in Podgorica, Montenegro
Montenegro is arguably the Mediterranean's most underrated country, and although its capital city doesn't often get much attention, that doesn't mean there isn't plenty to do here. Don't skip a visit to the vibrant Trznice i Pijace Market, which is filled with everything from clothing to spices, and food vendors selling baked goods, seafood, and cured meats. While Podgorica doesn't have as much historic sightseeing as other European cities, there are a couple of gems you don't want to miss. For a glimpse at Podgorica's past, wander through Stara Varos Old Town, the historic core, where a number of Ottoman buildings still stand. Close by, you'll also find the Old Ribnica River Bridge, a Roman-era structure that was revitalized in the 1700s.
Sahat Kula Clock Tower, built in 1667, is reminiscent of the stone buildings you see in Kotor, Montenegro. You'll find a couple of mosques in Podgorica, including the Osmanagic Mosque, which dates back to the 18th century, and the 15th-century Starodoganjska Mosque. But one of the city's most impressive sites is much newer — the Cathedral of the Resurrection of Christ. This Serbian Orthodox church opened in 2013 and is jaw-dropping thanks to its shimmering chandeliers, gilded frescoes, and intricate architecture.