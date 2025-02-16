A Breathtaking European Country With Seaside Luxury Is The Mediterranean's Most Underrated

A Mediterranean holiday might inspire glamorous visions of the French and Italian Riviera or, perhaps, the cerulean blue of a Greek island and the golden sands of a Costa del Sol getaway in Spain. However, if you are searching for a hidden gem, you may want to look to the Adriatic Sea. The small nation of Montenegro has a gorgeous spot here along the coast.

Travel influencer Vidushree Aryaa has dubbed Montenegro as one of her favorite places to visit and "one of the most underrated countries in the world." "The most beautiful country in Europe," is how travel blogger Adventurous Kate described the country. "I knew it would be beautiful," she wrote. "But I had no idea that it would have the kind of beauty to knock me off my feet and render me speechless!"

So, what is it that makes this little Balkan country so special? To find out, you can book a flight to Podgorica Airport. Or, for spectacular views, you can drive from Dubrovnik in neighboring Croatia to Montenegero's Bay of Kotor. The journey takes about an hour along a 40-mile drive of cliff-top views over the Adriatic Sea.