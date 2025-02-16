A Breathtaking European Country With Seaside Luxury Is The Mediterranean's Most Underrated
A Mediterranean holiday might inspire glamorous visions of the French and Italian Riviera or, perhaps, the cerulean blue of a Greek island and the golden sands of a Costa del Sol getaway in Spain. However, if you are searching for a hidden gem, you may want to look to the Adriatic Sea. The small nation of Montenegro has a gorgeous spot here along the coast.
Travel influencer Vidushree Aryaa has dubbed Montenegro as one of her favorite places to visit and "one of the most underrated countries in the world." "The most beautiful country in Europe," is how travel blogger Adventurous Kate described the country. "I knew it would be beautiful," she wrote. "But I had no idea that it would have the kind of beauty to knock me off my feet and render me speechless!"
So, what is it that makes this little Balkan country so special? To find out, you can book a flight to Podgorica Airport. Or, for spectacular views, you can drive from Dubrovnik in neighboring Croatia to Montenegero's Bay of Kotor. The journey takes about an hour along a 40-mile drive of cliff-top views over the Adriatic Sea.
Exploring Montenegro and its UNESCO gem, Kotor
Montenegro is a small country. How small? A little more than 5,000 square miles with just under 630,000 people. You could drive across its mountainous interior in a few hours. It's also quite young, gaining independence in 2006 as part of the dismantling of the former republic of Yugoslavia. This is one reason it isn't as well-known a holiday destination as its Mediterranean neighbors.
The mountainous UNESCO World Heritage site of Kotor is perhaps Montenegro's most iconic destination. With a stunning bay-side location, this natural harbor on the Adriatic Sea has been an important cultural crossroads for centuries. Today, Kotor has one of the best-preserved examples of medieval city structures from the 12th to 14th centuries. Wander the narrow cobblestone streets of Kotor's Old Town to discover Romanesque churches, medieval palaces, and so much more.
Saint Tryphon's Cathedral is one of Kotor's most impressive landmarks. Originally built in 1166, its stone walls have repeatedly been toppled by earthquakes, but it continues to be rebuilt. Like many medieval cities, Kotor has majestic ramparts encircling the Old City that you can walk free of charge. For an extra fee, you can take a staircase up to the San Giovanni fortress, also known as the Fortress of St. John. Make sure you have sturdy shoes. It's quite a hike!
Sunny beaches and wild mountain beauty in Montenegro
In addition to Kotor, the beach town of Budva is a popular destination for sun-seekers who also want a buzzing nightlife. Another must-visit spot is the historic capital of Cetinje, where visitors can enter the old palace of Montenegro's royal family. For hikers, a network of trekking routes winds through the mountainous interior of Montenegro. The Via Dinarica in Durmitor National Park is especially known for its wild and untouched beauty.
Because of its excellent location in the Mediterranean, Montenegro can be visited year-round. Visitors will still enjoy sunnier temperatures even in winter, though there is typically rain from September to April. The shoulder seasons of spring and fall are some of the best times to visit. Summer, while lovely, can get very crowded, especially along the coast. Montenegro uses the euro as currency and is easily accessible by car, making it a popular beach destination for Europeans.
With such an accessibly-sized country, it's easy for visitors to rent a car and stay in one location as a base for exploring all of Montenegro — vacation rentals are popular for this reason. In recent years, large hotel chains such as Hyatt have secured prime locations along the Bay of Kotor, setting up luxury spas and resorts. If you plan to hike, consider a farm stay in the mountains, where you stay as a guest with a local family. However you choose to visit, the small country of Montenegro will change your idea of what a Mediterranean holiday is.