Montenegro's Hidden Historical Town Is A Gateway To A National Park Wonderland Beneath A Rugged Mountain
Montenegro is a stunning destination in the Balkans that's densely layered with old-world charm and natural beauty. It was part of former Yugoslavia and is now one of the smallest countries in Europe, with a spectacular coastline along the Adriatic Sea — some of its glorious stretches of sand being on par with Europe's best beaches. Further inland, you can find historic towns and national parks. The country's most iconic peak, Mount Lovćen, looms over the western part of the country, surrounded by the Lovćen National Park. Despite its small size, the country packs a surprising number of hidden gems, like Kotor, one of Europe's cheapest cities to experience dramatic lake and mountain landscapes, or even Tivat, the quaint Montenegro town with luxurious Mediterranean vibes.
Cetinje is another essential town to visit and is well connected to the country's two busiest airports: it's just a 40-minute drive from Podgorica Airport and a little over an hour's drive from Tivat Airport. Having been the country's capital between 1878 and 1918, Cetinje is a mesmerizing mix of culture and history. Plus, it is less than a 30-minute drive to Mount Lovćen and its national park, giving visitors easy access to some of the country's most striking natural treasures. Mount Lovćen National Park is iconic for many reasons. Its multiple hiking trails offer incredible views and are dotted with historic structures, and you can even spend a night or two in one of the park's quaint hotels.
Hike, enjoy panoramic views, and visit a mountaintop mausoleum in Mount Lovćen National Park
Lovćen National Park features some of Montenegro's most spectacular panoramas, especially from its numerous viewpoints. Visitors can choose from a variety of trails to explore, depending on how challenging they want their hike to be. What makes these trails so special is that they travel through beautiful beech, oak, and linden tree forests, and their viewpoints offer different perspectives of the undulating landscape. The Adriatic Sea is also visible from some of these spots, as are landmarks like the Bay of Kotor and the Skadar Basin. On a clear day, you may even be able to glimpse other countries on the horizon, including Italy, across the water. Another highlight of the park is the mausoleum of Petar II Petrović-Njegoš, located on Lovćen's summit (Jezerski) at an altitude of over 5,400 feet. Built over a period of five years, the marble structure was the world's highest mausoleum when it was built in 1974. It's the final resting place of Petar II Petrović-Njegoš, the country's most famous poet and philosopher, who also held the title of Bishop of Montenegro.
A spot that makes a great starting point for your journey of discovery is Ivanova Korita, located near the visitor center on the park's southern periphery. The grassy areas here are great spots for a picnic, and several hiking and biking trails start nearby. The Ivanova Korita area also offers accommodations for those wanting to spend a few nights in scenic surroundings. For example, Hotel Ivanov Konak has observation decks with amazing views plus a range of rustic rooms, a bar, and a restaurant serving traditional Montenegrin fare and international dishes.
Exploring Montenegro's walkable culture capital
The town of Cetinje is a hub for diving into Montenegrin history and culture. Wandering through Cetinje on foot is a joy, especially on the town's pedestrian-only section of its main street, Njegoševa. One recommended stop is the historic Cetinje Monastery, the seat of religious and political power for much of the country's history. The monastery houses several highly significant Christian relics, such as a piece of the Holy Cross and the right hand of John the Baptist. History buffs will appreciate stopping into the National Museum of Montenegro, made up of several smaller museums that showcase the history and culture of Montenegro. One, the King Nikola Museum, houses a collection of objects from the country's royal family, whereas another unit diplays prime samples of Montenegrin art. When you're hungry, you'll find a variety of eateries serving Mediterranean and Montenegrin cuisine and wines throughout Cetinje. Oenophiles should know that Montenegro is famous for its red wine, which is made from indigenous Vranac grapes — be sure to sample a glass while you're in town.
Like many other Mediterranean countries, the most popular time to visit Montenegro is in the warmer months between April and October, with peak season from July to August. If you visit during these months, make sure to make your bookings in advance, or consider visiting during a shoulder month for a calmer scene and, hopefully, still idyllic weather. Fortunately, there are many highly rated hotels and vacation apartments in and around downtown Cetinje. For example, Hotel Dapčević, rated 9.3 out of 10 on Booking.com, offers simple rooms with private bathrooms and pretty views for under $100 per night, though rates may vary somewhat with the seasons. Finally, a reminder that Montenegro is currently not a member of the European Union, so visa requirements may be different from what you're accustomed to when visiting other countries in Europe.