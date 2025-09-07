Montenegro's Hidden Historical Town Is A Gateway To A National Park Wonderland Beneath A Rugged Mountain

Montenegro is a stunning destination in the Balkans that's densely layered with old-world charm and natural beauty. It was part of former Yugoslavia and is now one of the smallest countries in Europe, with a spectacular coastline along the Adriatic Sea — some of its glorious stretches of sand being on par with Europe's best beaches. Further inland, you can find historic towns and national parks. The country's most iconic peak, Mount Lovćen, looms over the western part of the country, surrounded by the Lovćen National Park. Despite its small size, the country packs a surprising number of hidden gems, like Kotor, one of Europe's cheapest cities to experience dramatic lake and mountain landscapes, or even Tivat, the quaint Montenegro town with luxurious Mediterranean vibes.

Cetinje is another essential town to visit and is well connected to the country's two busiest airports: it's just a 40-minute drive from Podgorica Airport and a little over an hour's drive from Tivat Airport. Having been the country's capital between 1878 and 1918, Cetinje is a mesmerizing mix of culture and history. Plus, it is less than a 30-minute drive to Mount Lovćen and its national park, giving visitors easy access to some of the country's most striking natural treasures. Mount Lovćen National Park is iconic for many reasons. Its multiple hiking trails offer incredible views and are dotted with historic structures, and you can even spend a night or two in one of the park's quaint hotels.