Nestled Just Outside Milwaukee Is A Family-Friendly Lake Destination With Endless Outdoor Fun

Browns Lake is a must-visit for those craving a nature-filled getaway without straying far from the city. The 397-acre gem offers a classic lake-town vibe and is located in Burlington, which is frequented by visitors for its charming streets and thriving arts scene. It is also about 20 miles south of Milwaukee, the "Culinary Capital of the Midwest known for cheese and beer. Its close proximity to major urban centers makes it an ideal destination for a spontaneous day trip or a laid-back weekend escape. Yet once you arrive, the hustle of city life feels distant.

Fischer Park is the lake's popular public beach. The sandy shoreline invites barefoot strolls and sandcastle building, while the lake itself provides refreshingly cool water for swimmers. The beach is thoughtfully organized with shallow and deeper areas to accommodate all skill levels. Visitors shouldn't worry, as lifeguards are on duty daily from Memorial Day through late August. Visitors only have to pay $2 per person to enjoy the beach. It also offers convenience, as shaded picnic areas and restroom facilities are found on the beach. With a maximum depth of 44 feet, Browns Lake provides plenty of room for watercraft and supports a thriving aquatic ecosystem, making it a top destination for recreation in southeastern Wisconsin.