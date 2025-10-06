Protect Your Suitcase From Hidden Bed Bugs With This One Step
There's no faster way to ruin a trip than by inadvertently picking up the unwanted guest every traveler dreads: bedbugs. But thankfully, there's one quick thing you can do to keep your luggage bedbug-free immediately after checking in. You can minimize your risk of bedbugs by putting your suitcase in the bathtub or shower as soon as you get to your hotel room — before doing anything else. Doing so will lower the risk of these pests hitching a ride in your stuff. If you leave your luggage in the bathtub or shower for the duration of your stay, some travelers recommend leaving a note for housekeeping to ensure your suitcase remains where you put it.
It's harder for bedbugs to climb smooth surfaces like a bathtub; thus, this space provides some natural protection for your luggage and any other items you put in there. In addition, bathrooms tend to have fewer hiding places for bedbugs compared to the rest of the room. For example, nasty critters can cluster unseen around a hotel bed, in closets and drawers, in other furniture, in the carpet, and even on fabric surfaces, such as the straps on a hotel luggage rack.
Here are a few more luggage tips. Hardside suitcases are recommended for staving off bedbugs, as it's more difficult for bedbugs to attach to them than to a softside, fabric suitcase. You can also stop bedbugs coming home with you by packing your belongings in plastic bags inside your luggage.
How to check your room for bedbugs
There are a few subtle warning sign of bedbugs in a hotel room. So after storing your luggage in the bathroom, spend a few minutes checking the rest of the room. Start with the bed, and examine the bedding, mattress, and seams for any indication of the pests — telltale signs are, of course, live bugs, which are reddish-brown and about the size of an apple seed. But you may also see insect casings, dark stains (these can be bedbug droppings), or yellow-white eggs. Use a flashlight to perform the check. Don't forget to move the mattress to check the boxspring and headboard.
While bedbugs are likely to be found within about 6 feet of the bed, it doesn't hurt to scan the whole room for peace of mind. Inspect the cushions and seams of upholstered furniture, dresser drawers, and luggage rack. It's also worth doing a quick scan of your luggage before you leave — use a flashlight to check zippers, creases, and crevices. But hopefully, because you've taken the simple step of storing your stuff in the bathroom, you'll remain bedbug free on your trip, even if a few stealth pests were lurking inside your hotel room.