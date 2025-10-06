New York's Village With Boutique Shops And A Walkable Downtown Is The 'Crown Jewel Of The Erie Canal

When we hear the name New York, we can't help but think about the Big Apple with its subways, skyscrapers, and nightlife. But the state has more to offer beyond the ever-bustling city that never sleeps — and a downtime moment is always appreciated. Nestled about 320 miles from New York City and 10 miles from Rochester — an upstate city with an exciting, reinvented walkable downtown — Fairport is a village along the Erie Canal with a population of over 5,000 people. This charming town flaunts the nickname "Crown Jewel of Erie Canal," thanks to a welcoming, compact downtown full of trendy boutique shops.

Fairport was once a marshy region before the first settlers discovered it and named it Perinton in the early 1800s. After the construction of the Erie Canal, the village served as a transport hub and an active port. The name Fair Port caught on, given its status and ideal stop for ships. Today, Fairport is an upscale town loved by both residents and celebrities who happen to stroll along its canal, and it reached fourth place on Redfin's 2025 list of the hottest neighborhoods in the United States. The closest airports are in Rochester and Buffalo, which are about a 20-minute and an 80-minute drive from the city, respectively.

The waterway takes center stage and holds significant importance, so much so that there's also a three-day festival celebrating the Erie Canal. Fairport's Canal Days is a much-awaited event that takes place every June, marking its 48th year in 2025. Live music, a philharmonic orchestra, the Rochester Scottish Pipe Band, and artisans from across the country and Canada head to Fairport for the event, both entertaining the audience and showcasing their talent.