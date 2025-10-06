New York's Village With Boutique Shops And A Walkable Downtown Is The 'Crown Jewel Of The Erie Canal
When we hear the name New York, we can't help but think about the Big Apple with its subways, skyscrapers, and nightlife. But the state has more to offer beyond the ever-bustling city that never sleeps — and a downtime moment is always appreciated. Nestled about 320 miles from New York City and 10 miles from Rochester — an upstate city with an exciting, reinvented walkable downtown — Fairport is a village along the Erie Canal with a population of over 5,000 people. This charming town flaunts the nickname "Crown Jewel of Erie Canal," thanks to a welcoming, compact downtown full of trendy boutique shops.
Fairport was once a marshy region before the first settlers discovered it and named it Perinton in the early 1800s. After the construction of the Erie Canal, the village served as a transport hub and an active port. The name Fair Port caught on, given its status and ideal stop for ships. Today, Fairport is an upscale town loved by both residents and celebrities who happen to stroll along its canal, and it reached fourth place on Redfin's 2025 list of the hottest neighborhoods in the United States. The closest airports are in Rochester and Buffalo, which are about a 20-minute and an 80-minute drive from the city, respectively.
The waterway takes center stage and holds significant importance, so much so that there's also a three-day festival celebrating the Erie Canal. Fairport's Canal Days is a much-awaited event that takes place every June, marking its 48th year in 2025. Live music, a philharmonic orchestra, the Rochester Scottish Pipe Band, and artisans from across the country and Canada head to Fairport for the event, both entertaining the audience and showcasing their talent.
Shop like a local in Fairport
Fairport's shopping scene may not be as glamorous as New York City's world-famous Fifth Avenue, but its canal-side shopping is still worth visiting. Fairport Village Landing is a shopping complex and dining plaza in the center of Fairport along the canal, making it a perfect location for anyone walking the lane or boating the waterway. It offers boutique shops, dining options, wellness centers, and community events.
At Lombardi's Gourmet Food, you can shop for freshly made pasta, baked bread, and seasonal Italian desserts, as well as enjoy tastings of olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Those with a sweet tooth should pay a visit to Affair de Chocolat. Established in 2001, the treat shop has been crafting chocolates and truffles filled with nuts, cream, and dried fruits. A glass of good wine cannot be missed when you visit Fairport. Casa Larga Vineyard offers wine flights and winery events. Or, if you're more into bourbon, Iron Smoke Distillery is a small-batch farm distillery established by musician Tommy Brunett. What makes this distillery stand out is its use of locally sourced grains, smoked using applewood to release a unique smoky flavor. Book a tour to taste their spirits or attend one of their live music events.
For a tranquil shopping experience, vintage enthusiasts and collectors can find antique items at Main Street Mercantile, seek reading inspiration at the independent bookstore Another Chapter, or unleash your creativity at Created by Us Pottery, where you grab your pottery, paint it the way you want, and come back to collect it after it's been kiln-fired.
Spending time outdoors in Fairport
If you are on the hunt for delightful small towns to visit in the United States, Fairport can please with peaceful outdoor activities, from strolling around downtown to visiting its parks. Egypt Park is a family-friendly, community park where kids can enjoy the playground and the farmhouse with animal cutouts, while adults picnic and take in the scenery surrounded by the Erie Canal. Potter Park features the Lion's Den, a building for hosting parties and celebrations, and the Community Garden, which once served as a garden where residents grew vegetables to support soldiers and civilians with food supplies during World War II. Today, the yard displays herbs, flowers, vertical gardens, and a worm composting.
Those who want to explore the canal by boat can find companies that provide this experience. You can either rent a houseboat and soak up the natural beauty at your own pace, or book a kayak and paddle along its 700 miles of waterway. The Erie Canal Boat Company is the local go-to for adventures on the canal. Boating season here runs from mid-May to mid-October, and small paddlecraft like canoes and kayaks may traverse the locks for free. To avoid disappointment and stay updated on upcoming events, check the official Erie Canal website.
Fairport residents also know how to have fun, and each year the town hosts the Fairport Music Festival. Running since 2005, the two-day event presents local and regional bands performing across six music stages. During the day, food trucks, games, and family activities entertain as you enjoy the live performances. The event is proud to support charitable causes, with funds raised through donations.