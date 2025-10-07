California's Idyllic Mountain Community Is A Rustic Gem To Fish And Camp On A Scenic Route To Lake Tahoe
California underwent a rapid and often violent population restructuring during the Gold Rush of the 1840s and 1850s, with numerous settlements of aspiring miners emerging throughout the state. Within a few short years, much of western California had turned into small towns and villages that originally began as miners' camps. One such town, just over 50 miles from Sacramento, America's farm-to-fork capital, had its innocuous origins as a waystation between Jackson and the mines of Volcano. Today, the town known as Pine Grove is still a popular waystation for travelers seeking a different kind of thrill — the adrenaline and dopamine hit that comes with outdoor adventuring.
Set on Highway 88, also known as the 'scenic route' to Lake Tahoe, Pine Grove is a small, sparsely populated town with easy access to outdoor recreation. There are multiple lakes nearby for water activities and fishing, stunning mountain views, and the Kirkwood Ski Resort is only an hour away. Despite its small size, the town has a treasure trove of historical sites, mostly dealing with its history as a mining town and the history of the indigenous Miwok tribe that lived here before the Gold Rush.
It's also an easy drive down State Route 16 from Sacramento. You can avoid the crowds and stress of other major airports and land straight at Sacramento International Airport, the most stress-free airport in the U.S.
Camping at Pine Grove
With its easy access to lakes and campgrounds, Pine Grove makes an excellent base for outdoor activities. If you're looking to escape the hustle and bustle of city life and enjoy a weekend surrounded by greenery, there are two campgrounds in the Pine Grove area: Gold Country Campground Resort and Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park. Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park, rated 4.5 on TripAdvisor, is dedicated to telling the story of the area's indigenous Miwok tribe, and has 22 campsites for tents and RVs for $30 to $35 per night.
Gold Country Campground Resort has tent sites, RV sites, and cabins for rent, along with a pool, hiking trails, and normal amenities like Wi-Fi and air conditioning. Its location at the Sierra Mountain foothills allows you to enjoy the peace and quiet of the mountains while also enjoying activities like a mini golf course and a swimming pool. Tent sites are available for $70 per night (with a minimum stay of two nights), and RV sites begin at $60 and go up to $115 per night, depending on the chosen site and season. You can also book cabins or lodges beginning at $158 per night.
If you're looking for a hotel experience, you'll have to explore outside of Pine Grove. The nearby town of Jackson has a variety of accommodations, including several hotel chains. You might also try looking at sites like Airbnb or VRBO for quiet vacation rentals closer to your ultimate destination.
Fishing and other activities at Pine Grove
Pine Grove is also known for its easy access to lakes and reservoirs. It's only two hours southeast of the most popular lake in the area, Lake Tahoe. But 2025 may not be a good time for a Lake Tahoe trip due to roadwork. Instead, head over to Lake Tabeaud, just under 8 miles south of Pine Grove. It's a small lake that's regularly stocked with rainbow and brown trout, and you can even go kayaking or hiking around the lake, although no motorboats are allowed.
The area around the lake is quiet and peaceful, surrounded by tall trees and a simple hiking path. Not only is this an underrated and lesser-known fishing spot near Pine Grove, but it's also known for its peaceful and beautiful surroundings, far away from the busy cities. Best of all, it's completely free to fish Lake Tabeaud. If you're looking to catch other kinds of fish, you can also check out Pardee Reservoir, Lake Camanche, and Lake Amador Resort, all within 30 miles of Pine Grove. These lakes are great for fishing large-mouth and smallmouth bass, catfish, trout, bluegill, and kokanee salmon.
If you're looking for other things to do while you stay at Pine Grove, then the Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park should be on your list. It's a fascinating display of indigenous history and the events that led to their displacement from the area. Another popular tourist destination on the way to Volcano is the Black Chasm Cavern, which was designated a National Natural Landmark for its rare helictite formations. Helictites are similar to stalactites, but unlike stalactites, which grow in one direction, helictites can change direction mid-growth, resulting in curves or spiraling formations that resemble tree branches or the quills of a porcupine.