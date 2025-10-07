California's Idyllic Mountain Community Is A Rustic Gem To Fish And Camp On A Scenic Route To Lake Tahoe

California underwent a rapid and often violent population restructuring during the Gold Rush of the 1840s and 1850s, with numerous settlements of aspiring miners emerging throughout the state. Within a few short years, much of western California had turned into small towns and villages that originally began as miners' camps. One such town, just over 50 miles from Sacramento, America's farm-to-fork capital, had its innocuous origins as a waystation between Jackson and the mines of Volcano. Today, the town known as Pine Grove is still a popular waystation for travelers seeking a different kind of thrill — the adrenaline and dopamine hit that comes with outdoor adventuring.

Set on Highway 88, also known as the 'scenic route' to Lake Tahoe, Pine Grove is a small, sparsely populated town with easy access to outdoor recreation. There are multiple lakes nearby for water activities and fishing, stunning mountain views, and the Kirkwood Ski Resort is only an hour away. Despite its small size, the town has a treasure trove of historical sites, mostly dealing with its history as a mining town and the history of the indigenous Miwok tribe that lived here before the Gold Rush.

It's also an easy drive down State Route 16 from Sacramento. You can avoid the crowds and stress of other major airports and land straight at Sacramento International Airport, the most stress-free airport in the U.S.