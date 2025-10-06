A Once-Promising Caribbean Historical Destination Turns Out To Be An Utterly Disappointing Tourist Trap

Surrounded by aquamarine water in a kaleidoscope of shades, the beautiful Mexico island of Cozumel is a top Caribbean destination. Boasting an incredible array of marine life living along the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, it's no wonder that Cozumel is the diving capital of Latin America that draws nearly 5 million visitors per year to soak in the sun at Cozumel's world-class all-inclusive beach clubs. While the island is an absolute treasure for its natural beauty, that doesn't mean it isn't without its tourist traps. If you want to explore Cozumel's Mayan ruins, you might find the once-promising Caribbean historical destination of El Cedral to be an utterly disappointing tourist trap.

El Cedral is located away from Cozumel's famous beaches on the southwest side of the island's lush interior. Dating back to 800 AD, it's one of Cozumel's oldest Mayan settlements. Tourists expecting an archaeological opus like Chichén Itzá will instead be greeted by a singular, dusty, and unadorned fertility temple. The discovery of a jade stone hinting at Prehispanic occupation was made here in the 1970s, but neither the stone nor other ancient structures remain. Seethes one reviewer on Tripadvisor who paid $4 to enter: "We feel scammed by the entrance fee to see nothing interesting. I don't recommend it. In 19 min [sic] we leave the village."

Today, the temple sits in a small village inhabited by local families who run a handful of shops. Another Tripadvisor reviewer, who agrees there isn't much to see, took a chance on the town's tequila shop. "Like the other poster said, we tasted amazing tequilas for the tasting but the '12 year' bottle we bought was absolutely disgusting and tasted like the cheapest, trashiest alcohol. We had to dump it." The review goes on to contend they were overcharged for their purchase.