Just Outside Of Pikes Peak State Park Is Iowa's Overlooked, Adorable City To Tube, Paddle, And Fish

Above the Mississippi River in northeast Iowa is the romantic Pikes Peak State Park, which is known for its sweeping Mississippi River views. Not to be mistaken for the identically named Colorado Visitor Center with its own stunning views, Iowa's Pikes Peak has dramatic overlooks, winding boardwalk trails, and a view of converging rivers. Just 25 miles southwest lies the idyllic town of Elkader, which is a must-visit for those who like tubing, paddling, and fishing.

Founded in 1846 and named after Algerian freedom fighter Abd al-Qadir al Jaza'iri, Elkader is the only town in America to honor the revolutionary by name. Today, it's a sister city to Algeria's Mascara, which is depicted through public art and cultural sites like Mascara Park.

From the "Biking Capital of the Midwest," Madison, Wisconsin, visitors can reach Elkader in just under two and a half hours via U.S. Highway 18. There are also plenty of lodging options for those looking to acquaint themselves with the city for more than a day trip. The Jailhouse Inn has luxurious suites inside the former 1870 Clayton County Jail, while the Goldfinch Suites features modern, apartment-style stays with full kitchens in a beautifully restored 1895 building. Visitors can check out Cedar Street Suites for peaceful and minimalist stays in a converted former Methodist church built in 1869. Alternatively, those traveling by RV or tent can tee up at the Deer Run Resort and Elkader City Park Campground.