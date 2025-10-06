Just Outside Of Pikes Peak State Park Is Iowa's Overlooked, Adorable City To Tube, Paddle, And Fish
Above the Mississippi River in northeast Iowa is the romantic Pikes Peak State Park, which is known for its sweeping Mississippi River views. Not to be mistaken for the identically named Colorado Visitor Center with its own stunning views, Iowa's Pikes Peak has dramatic overlooks, winding boardwalk trails, and a view of converging rivers. Just 25 miles southwest lies the idyllic town of Elkader, which is a must-visit for those who like tubing, paddling, and fishing.
Founded in 1846 and named after Algerian freedom fighter Abd al-Qadir al Jaza'iri, Elkader is the only town in America to honor the revolutionary by name. Today, it's a sister city to Algeria's Mascara, which is depicted through public art and cultural sites like Mascara Park.
From the "Biking Capital of the Midwest," Madison, Wisconsin, visitors can reach Elkader in just under two and a half hours via U.S. Highway 18. There are also plenty of lodging options for those looking to acquaint themselves with the city for more than a day trip. The Jailhouse Inn has luxurious suites inside the former 1870 Clayton County Jail, while the Goldfinch Suites features modern, apartment-style stays with full kitchens in a beautifully restored 1895 building. Visitors can check out Cedar Street Suites for peaceful and minimalist stays in a converted former Methodist church built in 1869. Alternatively, those traveling by RV or tent can tee up at the Deer Run Resort and Elkader City Park Campground.
Fishing in Elkader
Visitors looking to fish in Elkader will be delighted to explore the Turkey River and its network of cold, spring-fed tributaries. Flowing freely through downtown, the Turkey River is a hotspot for smallmouth bass, catfish, redhorse, carp, sheepshead, northern pike, walleye, and sauger. People are free to fish in the Turkey River throughout downtown Elkader and downstream from the 16-foot Mill Dam. The river's gradient gives it a natural rhythm, slow and serene in some stretches, lively and riffled in others. Its steady flow, fed by regional springs, keeps water levels consistent even during dry spells.
Elkader has plenty of peaceful and scenic places to fish, no matter the skill level, but a major highlight for serious fishers is trout. Just outside town, Clayton County boasts over 28 miles of water across 12 spring-fed creeks, including three of Iowa's most popular trout streams. The nearby Big Springs Trout Hatchery, about 10 miles northwest of Elkader, supports healthy populations of rainbow, brook, and brown trout. Each May, Elkader celebrates its fishing culture with the Redhorse Fisheree, an annual event hosted by the Elkader Lion's Club.
Tubing and paddling in Elkader
For paddlers and tubbers, Elkader offers one of the most engaging stretches of river recreation in northeast Iowa. The Turkey River's flow between Elkader and Garber is a 7-mile route that takes three to four hours under typical conditions. Throughout the journey, visitors can find gentle riffles to limestone cliffs, springs, and even a historic mill. Frequent paddlers describe it as wild and wonderful with its bluffs and birdcalls. The river stays surprisingly navigable, even in dry months, thanks to the many springs feeding into it.
In the city, the Elkader Whitewater Park makes paddling exciting. Created in 2014 from a reengineered low-head dam, the park features two ledges that create gentle rapids. The 22-inch wave called the "Gobbler Wave" on river-right is favored by skilled kayakers, while a Class II-friendly ledge on the east side suits tubers and casual floaters. Visitors interested in enjoying the city's river system can get their canoes and kayaks from Turkey River Rentals.