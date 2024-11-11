A Colorado Visitor Center Built To Match Its Surrounding Terrain Is Famed For Donuts & Views

Get ready for awe-inspiring scenery served with a touch of sweetness. Pikes Peak is famously known as America's Mountain, with far-off views of beautiful Colorado as far as the eye can see. Getting there is half the fun as you can drive up comfortably in your own vehicle, board a shuttle, or take a journey on the world's longest cog railway all the way to the summit. Once you arrive, you'll be greeted by the new and improved Pikes Peak visitor center, thoughtfully designed and built to merge seamlessly with the surrounding terrain. This destination will delight all of your senses. Deep breaths of fresh mountain air are not only encouraged but necessary, as your lungs will need to adjust to less oxygen. The panoramic vistas are a sight to behold, and most importantly, your taste buds will be delighted by the legendary high-altitude donuts that can only be enjoyed at the top of Pikes Peak.

Advertisement

Once you've soaked up the sights, eaten your fair share of donuts and are ready to roll, thrilling adventures and attractions await. Pikes Peak is surrounded by some of the most extraordinary places in the country, including the ancient wonder that is Garden of the Gods, the charming Historic Manitou Springs, the Manitou Cliff Dwellings, vibrant Colorado Springs, and the Broadmoor, a legendary five-star historic resort. This corner of Colorado is packed with memorable experiences waiting to be discovered, so without further delay, let's dive in.