A Colorado Visitor Center Built To Match Its Surrounding Terrain Is Famed For Donuts & Views
Get ready for awe-inspiring scenery served with a touch of sweetness. Pikes Peak is famously known as America's Mountain, with far-off views of beautiful Colorado as far as the eye can see. Getting there is half the fun as you can drive up comfortably in your own vehicle, board a shuttle, or take a journey on the world's longest cog railway all the way to the summit. Once you arrive, you'll be greeted by the new and improved Pikes Peak visitor center, thoughtfully designed and built to merge seamlessly with the surrounding terrain. This destination will delight all of your senses. Deep breaths of fresh mountain air are not only encouraged but necessary, as your lungs will need to adjust to less oxygen. The panoramic vistas are a sight to behold, and most importantly, your taste buds will be delighted by the legendary high-altitude donuts that can only be enjoyed at the top of Pikes Peak.
Once you've soaked up the sights, eaten your fair share of donuts and are ready to roll, thrilling adventures and attractions await. Pikes Peak is surrounded by some of the most extraordinary places in the country, including the ancient wonder that is Garden of the Gods, the charming Historic Manitou Springs, the Manitou Cliff Dwellings, vibrant Colorado Springs, and the Broadmoor, a legendary five-star historic resort. This corner of Colorado is packed with memorable experiences waiting to be discovered, so without further delay, let's dive in.
About Pikes Peak and its famous high-altitude donuts
Located roughly 95 miles south of Denver in Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak is a famous mountain summit that many visitors say is among the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. It is one of 58 peaks in the state that soars over 14,000 feet, known by locals as "14er" mountains. The benefit of Pikes Peak is that you don't need to be a seasoned hiker to enjoy the view from the top, as there are accessible ways to reach the summit. Of course, there are also many cycling and hiking trails for those who love a good challenge. Still, tread with caution, as the Pikes Peak summit is considered America's most difficult hike.
Pikes Peak opened its brand new visitor center to the public back in 2021. The new center uses cutting-edge technology to immerse visitors in the fascinating natural history of Pikes Peak, a mountain that is around 50 million years old. The panoramic windows allow you to enjoy the breathtaking views from the warmth of indoors, as temperatures can be quite cold at the top due to the high altitude.
Interestingly, the altitude conditions led to the invention of the legendary Pikes Peak donuts, scientifically crafted to achieve a fluffy, delicious texture at 14,115 feet. The donuts are cranked out in massive quantities in a 1,500-pound machine. As the only donuts in the world to be made at this altitude, tasting them is a non-negotiable experience. The catch is that they must be eaten at the summit, as they become deflated at lower elevation.
Must-see destinations around Pikes Peak
Pikes Peak is perfectly situated among some of the best destinations in south-central Colorado. Nestled at the base of the mountain is Historic Manitou Springs, a charming town with quaint independent boutiques, health and wellness spas, art galleries, delicious restaurants, and unbeatable scenery. Just minutes away is Colorado Springs, a thriving city with countless attractions and activities for visitors of all ages. Though you can easily fill your itinerary with beautiful hikes and trips to historic landmarks and museums, the most essential destination worth visiting in Colorado Springs is Garden of the Gods, a Colorado park known for its mesmerizing red rock beauty. Garden of the Gods is a breathtaking natural wonder with rare and ancient geological formations that you can climb, explore, and witness from several lookout points. Also worth visiting are the incredible Manitou Cliff Dwellings, 800-year-old architectural remnants from an Indigenous culture that once inhabited the land.
Want to add a touch of luxury to your Colorado getaway? Consider splashing out and spending a night or two at the Broadmoor, a luxurious Colorado resort that will make you feel like you're at Italy's Lake Como. As one of the finest Historic Hotels in America, you will feel totally spoiled by the incredible service, amenities, and exquisite surroundings. End your visit on a sweet note with high tea and treats at the beautiful Victorian-era Miramont Castle in Manitou Springs.