The Secret Fall Travel Window For A Crowd-Free, Budget-Friendly European Vacation

Thanksgiving is one of the worst days for flying, especially if you're booking at the last minute. It's a notoriously busy travel season in the United States, with millions of people heading to see family or loved ones. In addition to the packed airports, it's no surprise that airlines respond to this demand by hiking up prices. Even if you feel you've mastered the best time to book your flight for cheaper travel, it can be hard to avoid skyrocketing prices when you're flying the busiest days of the year, which are Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after the holiday. However, all hope isn't lost. This busy travel period is actually perfect for those who want to venture to Europe and do so on a budget.

Instead of spending the holiday in the U.S., a flight to a European destination can cost you much less, and your airline points can stretch just a bit farther, as it's not peak travel season in Europe. Also, flying out on Thanksgiving Day truly cuts the cost down, as American airports are less busy since most travelers flew the day or two days before so they could be comfortably settled with their family on Turkey Day. Not only does a European Thanksgiving equate to more affordable flights, but the off-peak season also means cooler temperatures, fewer crowds, and affordable accommodations.

A four or five-day European vacation doesn't even have to eat into a ton of your PTO, and it's also just a change of scenery from being around the family dinner table. It's also the perfect time to explore certain cities if you've wanted to enjoy popular European landmarks without the crush of a summer crowd.