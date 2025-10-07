This Breathtaking Destination Offers One Of The Best Views Of The Wildly Overlooked Southern Lights

The northern lights have long stolen the celestial spotlight. But the aurora australis, or the wildly overlooked southern lights, are just as captivating. Essentially, they're the same atmospheric phenomenon occurring in different parts of the world, but because the northern lights are much easier to access, the southern lights receive far less attention. Part of what makes them so spectacular is that spotting them requires a more adventurous journey. Enter: Patagonia — a wild expanse of glaciers, forests, and mountains, notoriously known for being tough to get to — but worth the journey.

Patagonia sits between Argentina and Chile, covering a large portion of the southern tip of the South American continent. It's raw, undeveloped, and cold — three ideal conditions for viewing the southern lights. The aurora is at its brightest in the southern hemisphere's winter between April to August, when the skies are at their darkest and humidity is low.

Patagonia feels like the edge of the world. And in many ways, it is. Its remoteness and difficulty to access is legendary. Combine this with endless glacial lakes, remote fjords, and towering granite mountains, and it's no surprise this is one of the least populated places on Earth. Getting to Patagonia isn't as simple as catching a flight and ordering an Uber, and this is all part of its appeal. A common entry point is through a small town called Ushuaia in Argentina, the capital city of South America's largest island. Aptly nicknamed 'the end of the world,' Ushuaia is a small port city where many cruises depart for the most remote corners of Antarctica. It's set in Argentina's least unpopulated province of Tierra del Fuego – known for its high Andes Mountain range which are at just the right latitude and altitude for aurora sightings.