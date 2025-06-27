Patagonia's Most Dramatic National Park Boasts Soaring Glaciers, Forests, And Incredible Mountain Peaks

As with any remote region, getting to Parque Nacional Laguna San Rafael can be tricky. The first step will be getting to Chile. There are seven direct flight routes from cities in the United States to Chile's capital, Santiago, departing from California, Texas, Florida, New York, and Georgia. From there, it's easiest to transfer to Coyhaique or Puerto Chacabuco, the nearest hubs to the park. You can do this transfer via an internal flight (the shortest route), with a private vehicle, or with a series of buses (the longest route). Once you arrive to these hubs, the easiest thing to do is rent a car if you haven't already, or organize a boat trip to the mouth of the glacier.

There is a relatively new road entering the park from the town of Puerto Rio Tranquilo, but travelers have advised that if you want to see the glacier, some water transport will be required regardless. Nevertheless, with the world's longest drivable road passing through Chile, it has to be one of the best destinations for a road-trip. The X-728 road that takes you into the park and even to Monte San Valentin will bless you with the best views of the landscape and all of its varying terrain.