California Unveiled 'The Secret Weapon Of Sustainable Transportation' On Oakland's Streets

Public bikeshare programs are hardly new in the U.S. The first one launched in Washington, D.C. in 2008, and according to a Bureau of Transportation Statistics report in 2025, the country currently has 72 docked and 80 dockless bikeshare systems. But an e-bike sharing program is a relatively novel concept, and Oakland, a diverse California city and buzzed-about foodie capital, is the latest urban area to try it out.

In late September, 50 electric bikes became available to residents, part of the new Oakland E-Bike Library. Mayor Barbara Lee and other project leaders spoke at a press conference last week at Fruitville Bike Station at the Fruitville BART station, home base for the e-bike rental program's initial rollout. As Justin Hu-Nguyen, a co-executive director of the advocacy group Bike East Bay, said at the event, e-bikes are "the secret weapon of sustainable transportation."

The eco-friendliness of electric bikes is indeed indisputable. E-bikes cut down on pollution and waste in many ways: they're quiet, their batteries are long-lasting, they release no carbon emissions, they don't cause air pollution, and they inflict little damage on roadways (compared to cars and motorcycles). It's no wonder that cities like Boston, Richmond, and Madison, Wisconsin — nicknamed "the biking capital of the Midwest" — have already implemented their own e-bike libraries.