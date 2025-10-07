One Of The Caribbean's Most Romantic Escapes Is A Bungalow Retreat On Antigua's Deep Bay

The overwater bungalow — standalone, detached buildings constructed on stilts in the sea — is one of the most sought-after styles of accommodations: a status symbol synonymous with exclusivity and barefoot luxury. Originating in French Polynesia and making their way to other Pacific and Indian Ocean islands, these structures evolved from simple thatched-roof rooms to become extravagant villas with five-star amenities for upscale travelers. Kudadoo Maldives, for example, is a tropical eco-resort on one of the world's most luxurious private islands offering its guests an underwater restaurant, unlimited spa treatments, and customized excursions. But if you're based in North America, you won't have to make a trip all the way out to the Maldives to enjoy these dreamy, remote accommodations — you'll find them much closer to home at the Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort by Marriott.

This breathtaking property can be found on Deep Bay along the northwestern coast of Antigua, a Caribbean coral island paradise with over 300 unique beaches. Opening in 2019, the hotel boasts 294 suites, eight restaurants, a spa, and three swimming pools. But the belle of this Antiguian ball is certainly the chic Chairman Overwater Bungalows, the country's first accommodations of this kind. While the resort is all-ages, these secluded spots are adults-only — making them the perfect oasis for couples looking for a romantic escape.

The resort is around 30 minutes by car from V.C. Bird International Airport. This is the main hub serving the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, located 5 miles northeast of the capital, St. John's. There are direct flights available from a few U.S. cities, including New York, Miami, and Newark. When planning your getaway, be aware that June through November is hurricane season — although Antigua is one of the safest Caribbean islands to visit during this season.