One Of The Caribbean's Most Romantic Escapes Is A Bungalow Retreat On Antigua's Deep Bay
The overwater bungalow — standalone, detached buildings constructed on stilts in the sea — is one of the most sought-after styles of accommodations: a status symbol synonymous with exclusivity and barefoot luxury. Originating in French Polynesia and making their way to other Pacific and Indian Ocean islands, these structures evolved from simple thatched-roof rooms to become extravagant villas with five-star amenities for upscale travelers. Kudadoo Maldives, for example, is a tropical eco-resort on one of the world's most luxurious private islands offering its guests an underwater restaurant, unlimited spa treatments, and customized excursions. But if you're based in North America, you won't have to make a trip all the way out to the Maldives to enjoy these dreamy, remote accommodations — you'll find them much closer to home at the Royalton Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort by Marriott.
This breathtaking property can be found on Deep Bay along the northwestern coast of Antigua, a Caribbean coral island paradise with over 300 unique beaches. Opening in 2019, the hotel boasts 294 suites, eight restaurants, a spa, and three swimming pools. But the belle of this Antiguian ball is certainly the chic Chairman Overwater Bungalows, the country's first accommodations of this kind. While the resort is all-ages, these secluded spots are adults-only — making them the perfect oasis for couples looking for a romantic escape.
The resort is around 30 minutes by car from V.C. Bird International Airport. This is the main hub serving the twin-island nation of Antigua and Barbuda, located 5 miles northeast of the capital, St. John's. There are direct flights available from a few U.S. cities, including New York, Miami, and Newark. When planning your getaway, be aware that June through November is hurricane season — although Antigua is one of the safest Caribbean islands to visit during this season.
Staying at Royalton Antigua
While every room has its own charm, a stay in one of the six stunning Chairman Overwater Bungalows is a real Caribbean treat worth splurging on. Natural light fills these spacious wooden villas, which are a whopping 1,442 square feet. Contemporary artwork adorns the modern space, while earthy tones complement the natural turquoise hues of the sea and sky beyond. Each one features a separate living room, complete with a glass-bottom floor, full kitchen, dining area, sun deck, indoor hot tub, and infinity plunge pool, along with a personal butler to attend to your every need. Private airport transfers are also included. On hot days, laze around in your pool or on your overwater hammock with a good book. At sunset, enjoy freshly prepared cocktails with a complimentary mixology service right on your terrace. And watch the colors transform the sky above during a romantic in-suite dinner for two.
Apart from the bungalows, the resort offers additional rooms in a variety of categories: Luxury Junior Suite, Diamond Club Luxury Junior Suite, and Diamond Club Luxury Junior Swim-Out Suite. At a minimum, these cozy rooms come with a balcony or terrace, a mountain or bay view, a fully stocked minibar with complimentary drinks, a coffeemaker, 24-hour room service, high-speed Wi-Fi, and satellite TV.
As of this writing, the nightly rate starts at $259 for the Junior Suites, including all taxes and fees. Meanwhile, the exquisite bungalows begin at $2,250 per night. More rooms are available at the nearby Royalton CHIC Antigua, An Autograph Collection All-Inclusive Resort, just 25 minutes away. This entire property is adults-only, and it offers 235 suites and 12 overwater bungalows for similar rates. Marriott Bonvoy members can earn and redeem points with their stay, and they may receive discounts and special perks at both resorts.
Dining, wellness, and activities at Royalton Antigua
You'd be forgiven for never wanting to venture out of your room. However, if you do decide to leave, Royalton Antigua has several all-inclusive dining options to help sate your hunger. Start your morning at Gourmet Marché, an international buffet-style restaurant, for a hot cup of joe, fresh local fruit juices, and your favorite breakfast foods. Just steps away from the beach is Caribbean Restaurant & Grill, where you'll find authentic West Indian cuisine, like oxtail stew and conch fritters, served up alongside panoramic ocean vistas. Don't want to miss the big game? Then find a seat at Score Brewhouse, Royalton's sports bar and microbrewery, where you'll have typical pub fare and craft beers in a casual setting. Grazie Italian Trattoria is your spot for classic Italian dishes, like wood-fired pizza, and a lively atmosphere. And to go on an extraordinary, customized gastronomic journey, book the C/X Culinary Experience (not included), where the chef will walk you through a seven-course meal replete with cocktail pairings.
To enjoy a wellness treatment worthy of a monarch, head to The Royal Spa. Unwind with a relaxing full-body massage or facial, or opt for the rejuvenating hydrotherapy circuit. For a more active experience, take out a kayak or stand-up paddleboard and explore the cerulean waters around the resort at your leisure. Learn the basics of scuba diving within the safety of the pool. And interact with curious stingrays, along with other vibrant marine life, at Stingray City (diving, excursions, and spa services are an additional charge). On stormy days, check out Royalton Fit, which offers a variety of sports and weight-training equipment, as well as classes — including CrossFit, Pilates, yoga, and Zumba — so that you don't stray too far from your health goals while on vacation.