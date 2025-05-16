This Caribbean Coral Island Paradise Offers Over 300 Unique Beaches Paired With Mouth-Watering Cuisine

Ringed by 54 miles of coastline, the picturesque isle of Antigua boasts hundreds of beaches for any style of vacation, from long, sandy shorelines with access to healthy coral reefs to castaway coves only accessible by boat. With 365 beaches, it would take you a full year to sample every sandy shoreline on the island. On your next trip to Antigua, rent a car so you can explore the island's varied offerings, as this West Indies paradise has long drawn travelers for its luxurious all-inclusive hotels, excellent beachfront dining, blissful beaches, and elegant marinas.

The island's eastern coast is buffeted by the Atlantic Ocean, making the beaches there more rugged and secluded, with larger waves. However, some parts are protected from the waves by coral reefs, ensuring excellent snorkeling opportunities. The western coast is where classic visions of Caribbean beaches come to life with crescents of powdery-white sand washed by aquamarine waves. While the beaches may vary, they have one thing in common: all of the island's shorelines are public.

Antigua's dreamy shores are easy to access with direct flights to the island's V.C. Bird International Airport from several U.S. cities, including New York, Miami, and Charlotte. The best time to visit Antigua is between December and April for balmy temperatures and little rain. The summer and fall months can be hot with a chance of rain or hurricanes, but there are also fewer crowds and more affordable accommodations.