This Caribbean Coral Island Paradise Offers Over 300 Unique Beaches Paired With Mouth-Watering Cuisine
Ringed by 54 miles of coastline, the picturesque isle of Antigua boasts hundreds of beaches for any style of vacation, from long, sandy shorelines with access to healthy coral reefs to castaway coves only accessible by boat. With 365 beaches, it would take you a full year to sample every sandy shoreline on the island. On your next trip to Antigua, rent a car so you can explore the island's varied offerings, as this West Indies paradise has long drawn travelers for its luxurious all-inclusive hotels, excellent beachfront dining, blissful beaches, and elegant marinas.
The island's eastern coast is buffeted by the Atlantic Ocean, making the beaches there more rugged and secluded, with larger waves. However, some parts are protected from the waves by coral reefs, ensuring excellent snorkeling opportunities. The western coast is where classic visions of Caribbean beaches come to life with crescents of powdery-white sand washed by aquamarine waves. While the beaches may vary, they have one thing in common: all of the island's shorelines are public.
Antigua's dreamy shores are easy to access with direct flights to the island's V.C. Bird International Airport from several U.S. cities, including New York, Miami, and Charlotte. The best time to visit Antigua is between December and April for balmy temperatures and little rain. The summer and fall months can be hot with a chance of rain or hurricanes, but there are also fewer crowds and more affordable accommodations.
The best beaches on Antigua
So where to begin? Considered one of the 25 best beaches in the Caribbean, Ffryes Beach is a good place to start. Flanked by two lush promontories, this wide, white-sand crescent has calm, clear waters and plenty of beach restaurants and bars. For a perfect beach day with easy access to amenities, Ffryes Beach is hard to beat. Another nearby blissful beach is Valley Church, a quiet, breathtaking beach situated between more popular shoreline spots. Two adults-only resorts are anchored at each end of the beach, so the vibe is romantic and relaxed.
Head to the island's northeastern coast for some of the Caribbean's best snorkeling. Off the shore of Long Bay Beach is an underrated, 2-mile-long coral reef teeming with tropical fish and marine life. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "Calm stunningly clear water, protected from waves by the reef further out, with brilliant snorkelling."
While Antigua's many beaches are true paradises, the popularity of the island as a cruise ship port-of-call means that west coast beaches can often get crowded with day trippers. To explore some of Antigua's more remote beaches, head to Half Moon Bay, where gentle waves are surrounded by sun-soaked lush landscapes. Though the waves are not as calm as those on the island's west coast, this secluded slice of beach provides a respite from the crowds. To truly get away from it all, take a boat to Green Island, an uninhabited island marooned off Antigua's west coast that is blessed with pristine beaches.
Where to stay and eat on Antigua
Many of Antigua's resorts are all-inclusive, so guests often eat all their meals on property. A short five-minute drive from Long Bay Beach is Hammock Cove, an adults-only sanctuary with private waterfront villas. Gastronomy is in the spotlight at Hammock Cove, especially at the Lighthouse Restaurant. The Italian-inspired cuisine features locally-grown ingredients and fresh fish. In fact, Hammock Cove is considered one of the best all-inclusive resorts in the Caribbean for foodies.
Another top hotel with fine dining is Jumby Bay, an ultra-exclusive private island resort located a 10-minute boat ride from Antigua's airport. Guests staying at the tranquil 300-acre island can enjoy casual, alfresco beachfront lunches at the Sand Bar, where fresh sushi and fish are on the menu. Later, formal dinners are served at the Estate House, set inside a 19th-century plantation house.
For those who want to explore off property, one of Antigua's best beachfront restaurants is Cecilia's High Point Café, renowned for its relaxed, yet refined cuisine. Don't miss the delicious wahoo carpaccio or curry pork tenderloin. Another favorite is Pillars Restaurant, located at Nelson's Dockyard, which was built in the 1700s by the British in English Harbour and is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. With scenic views of the dockyard, Pillars specializes in fresh seafood, such as local Antiguan lobster, ahi tuna medallions, and phyllo-wrapped jumbo shrimps.