Connecticut's Scenic Little Town Full Of New England Charm Offers Vintage Vibes And Artifact-Rich Museums
Looking for a fascinating destination steeped in history? One of New England's most scenic states, Connecticut, is home to a myriad of hidden gems. You can marvel at parks and historic homes in Bridgeport, wander through America's oldest public rose garden, and even discover remains of an abandoned town with a dark history.
Adding to the list is Wethersfield — a scenic residential suburb, located in the southern outskirts of Hartford, and only a 10-minute drive from its city center. In addition to Wethersfield's quintessential New England charm, this small town boasts more than 375 years of remarkable history and is proudly hailed as Connecticut's "Most Auncient Towne."
Despite its low-key reputation, Wethersfield is well-connected — just a 40-minute drive from New Haven, an hour from Danbury, two hours from Boston, and about two and a half hours from New York City. The closest airport to Wethersfield is Bradley International Airport (BDL), located approximately 15 miles away. For anyone looking to explore the country's intriguing past through heritage tourism, Wethersfield is the place to be.
Visit Wethersfield's heritage-rich attractions
Wethersfield delights visitors with its antique flair, including vintage shops, historic homes, and cultural landmarks. Embark on the Wethersfield Heritage tour to soak up the colonial history around you. This self-guided walk, which can also be explored on a bike and in a car, spans three miles, taking you through areas like Main Street and Broad Street Green.
You'll learn captivating stories about local life, including those of farmers, soldiers, and church officials who helped shape the town. You'll see the various chapters of American history unfold through Wethersfield's changing architectural styles. As you stroll through Old Wethersfield, you'll pass dozens of homes built during the Civil War. There are also nearly 50 houses that date back to the Revolutionary War. Pro tip: If you visit during the holiday season, you'll see these homes decorated in lights and garland, as many of them take part in a local door decoration competition.
As you make your way down Main Street, you'll come across The Cove, a small marina popular for fishing and boating. It's one of the town's most posh spots and is close to the Wethersfield Cove Yacht Club. Connected to the Connecticut River and boasting lush greenery in every corner, it's the perfect place to enjoy the water and indulge in outdoor activities.
Stay in one of Wethersfield's historic homes
Home to the largest historic district in Connecticut, Wethersfield also has an impressive line-up of museums and historic homes. While visiting The Cove waterfront, you'll also come across the Cove Warehouse. This barn-style building was built in 1690 and is the only one to have survived floods that hit the town in 1700. The area is also home to the Wethersfield Historical Society's Maritime Museum — open to visitors on weekends from late May through early October.
Meanwhile, the Hurlbut-Dunham House Museum dates back to the 1790s and showcases authentic artwork and style from the late 18th century. For a glimpse of New England life even further back, head to Webb Deane Stevens Museum. Here you'll find gripping works of music, art, and architecture that date back to 1781, which is when George Washington used the house as his headquarters in the thick of the Revolutionary War. Explore the educational center, and spend time at the Colonial Revival Garden, which also frequently hosts community events.
In fact, if you're looking for a place to stay, these museums are only a short amble away from the Silas W. Robbins House – a quaint, award-winning bed and breakfast, known for its intricate Victorian designs. Guests can take in views of the Broad Street Garden and lounge in the music room. The property features five sumptuous bedrooms, each with a private bath that sleeps up to two adults. Rates vary by season, but the fascinating history never wavers.