One Of Bridgeport's Most Down-To-Earth Neighborhoods Is A Walkable Gem With Parks And Historic Homes

Though you might think Connecticut towns like Westport, with sandy shoreline strolls and a cute downtown, reign supreme when it comes to walkability, a sister town has made huge strides in its quest to become the most walkable location in the Constitution State. Set less than a mile from Downtown Bridgeport, the Hollow earns high marks for walkability with an impressive score of 86 on walkscore.com, making it the city's second-most walkable neighborhood after downtown itself. Residents routinely run errands on foot, whether it be grabbing groceries or catching a bus line. Walk along sidewalks that lead you to lively cafés, restaurants, cultural events, and community hubs, all combining to foster a cozy village-like atmosphere.

The data also points to neighbors being jovial, yards being well-maintained, and houses being decorated over the holidays. This suggests that this is a pleasant and festive neighborhood to live in year-round. A Trulia.com user, Tamecahylton, says they've lived in the Hollow for three years and are loving living in such a beautiful and peaceful area. Their comments are echoed by Cristal V., who agrees that neighbors look out for one another, creating a convivial and secure environment.

This is a neighborhood that sees little turnover. With 34% of neighbors reporting they'd stay for at least five years and another 25% noting that the neighborhood is quiet, families and long-time residents who appreciate a slower pace will feel right at home. Conveniently, the nearest commercial option is Tweed New Haven Regional Airport, approximately 20 miles away, offering regional flights. For broader domestic or international travel, Bradley International Airport in Hartford lies about 70 miles north.