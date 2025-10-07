This Wildly Underrated New Hampshire State Park Is Packed With Mountain Hikes And Sweeping Summit Views

New Hampshire is a must-visit destination for those itching to explore the great outdoors. From the one-of-a-kind "sunken forest" on the coast of Rye, where drowned tree stumps rise out of coastal waters, to Lyndeborough's hidden oasis of serene trails and cascading Purgatory Falls, the Granite State invites hikers, birders, anglers, and wanderers of all kinds.

It's a place where you're never too far away from wild beauty, and yet, some burgeoning natural wonders in New Hampshire remain surprisingly overlooked. An example of this is Cardigan Mountain State Park, which houses plenty of exciting trails and rewarding views. Tucked in Grafton County and bordering the towns of Orange and Alexandria, this 5,655-acre park is home to Mount Cardigan, a 3,121-foot peak with a bare granite dome.

Local conservation experts attribute Mount Cardigan's distinctive, barren summit to a forest fire that swept through the area in 1855, permanently altering the landscape. The mountain's open ridgeline provides sightlines to Mount Moosilauke, the Presidential Range, Camel's Hump, and Pleasant Mountain. Visitors will be delighted to know that the park is only about a 2-hour drive from Boston, Massachusetts, and just over an hour and a half from Manchester, New Hampshire.