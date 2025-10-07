This Wildly Underrated New Hampshire State Park Is Packed With Mountain Hikes And Sweeping Summit Views
New Hampshire is a must-visit destination for those itching to explore the great outdoors. From the one-of-a-kind "sunken forest" on the coast of Rye, where drowned tree stumps rise out of coastal waters, to Lyndeborough's hidden oasis of serene trails and cascading Purgatory Falls, the Granite State invites hikers, birders, anglers, and wanderers of all kinds.
It's a place where you're never too far away from wild beauty, and yet, some burgeoning natural wonders in New Hampshire remain surprisingly overlooked. An example of this is Cardigan Mountain State Park, which houses plenty of exciting trails and rewarding views. Tucked in Grafton County and bordering the towns of Orange and Alexandria, this 5,655-acre park is home to Mount Cardigan, a 3,121-foot peak with a bare granite dome.
Local conservation experts attribute Mount Cardigan's distinctive, barren summit to a forest fire that swept through the area in 1855, permanently altering the landscape. The mountain's open ridgeline provides sightlines to Mount Moosilauke, the Presidential Range, Camel's Hump, and Pleasant Mountain. Visitors will be delighted to know that the park is only about a 2-hour drive from Boston, Massachusetts, and just over an hour and a half from Manchester, New Hampshire.
Exciting mountain trails
Cardigan Mountain State Park's trail system is defined by its topographic variety, clear summit access, and the well-blazed paths that hikers can choose from. With 18 trails crossing 5,655 acres of forest, ridgeline, and exposed granite, the park offers some of the most scenic non-White Mountain hiking in New Hampshire.
The West Ridge Trail is the most direct route to the summit from the park's main trailhead, climbing 1,200 feet over 2.8 miles. A blend of forested paths and open granite, it's popular year-round and well-suited to intermediate hikers. The Mount Cardigan Loop Trail, at 3.1 miles, includes segments of the South Ridge and Clark Trails, offering a longer but moderate route with access to multiple scenic features, including the Cardigan Fire Tower.
More advanced hikers can opt for the Manning-Clark-Holt Loop or the Holt and Manning Trail Loop, both of which feature significant elevation gain and rugged terrain. When hiking Mount Cardigan, bring sturdy hiking boots, extra layers to combat the wind and cold, plenty of water, and sunscreen. Seasonal gear, such as microspikes and snowshoes, is also essential during the winter months, and the exposed summit demands extra layers in all seasons.
Camping near Cardigan Mountain State Park
Camping is not allowed inside Cardigan Mountain State Park, but several nearby lodging and camping options make overnight visits easy. The Appalachian Mountain Club's Cardigan Lodge sits just southeast of the park and serves as a comfortable base for hikers and families. The lodge operates on a full-service basis during warmer months, with meals and linens provided, and shifts to self‑service in the off‑season.
Just steps away, the AMC Cardigan Campsites include 20 primitive walk‑in sites and several group options, each equipped with picnic tables and fire rings. It can be helpful to bring items that make camping easy, like a portable grill and sleeping bags. For those traveling by RV, there's the nearby Crescent Campground, which offers full‑service RV hookups, as well as the Pine Haven Campground that also has water, electric, and sewer facilities.
In addition to hiking, Cardigan offers visitors opportunities for picnicking, fishing, wildlife observation, and winter sports. The park's picnic shelter near the main lot is a convenient spot to relax after a day on the trails. There, visitors can do some nature sightseeing and spot red‑tailed hawks, goldfinches, and woodpeckers, as well as the elusive black bear and moose.