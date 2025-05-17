New Hampshire's Perfect Nature Escape Is A Hidden Oasis Of Cascading Falls And Serene Trails
For most New Englanders, New Hampshire is known for its striking fall foliage and endless winter sport options. By autumn, countless travelers make their way to this Northeastern state to take in vast forest views coated in hues of red, orange, and yellow. Come winter, it's easy to spot cars loaded with skis and snowboards as folks head toward the state's famous winter playgrounds. However, New Hampshire isn't just a fall or winter destination anymore, with towns renowned for classic New England Charm, New Hampshire has already become a year-round mountain haven. And beyond that, Purgatory Falls in Lyndeborough offers a quiet escape that shifts beautifully with the seasons — lush and green in summer, fiery foliage in fall, and hushed, snow-covered hills in winter.
Conveniently located 30 minutes from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport or under two hours from Boston Logan International Airport, Purgatory Falls invites you to slow down, stretch your legs, and take in New Hampshire's quiet magic. Here, you can step into a world of stillness and natural serenity, where winding paths and soft, cascading falls treat visitors to the perfect place to reset. This area showcases explorable wilderness perfect for all physical levels and countless hiking options. If you're looking to detach from the noise of everyday stimulation or want to give yourself some time to nature bathe, then this tucked away waterfall escape is calling your name.
Tips for exploring the scenic and quiet Purgatory Falls Trail
To reach the trailhead, head to Lyndeborough, New Hampshire, and start from the junction of Route 101 and Route 101A. Take North River Road for just under a mile, then continue onto Purgatory Road. The parking lot will be on your left after half a mile. Lower Purgatory Falls is the easiest to reach and most popular of the three waterfalls on Purgatory Brook. From the parking lot, begin at the far right on Purgatory Brook Trail, and in just a short, about half-a-mile, mostly flat walk, you'll arrive at a wide, photogenic waterfall with a smaller cascade off to the side.
For a longer journey, embark on the full Purgatory Falls Long Loop, a 3.8-mile trail that weaves through Mont Vernon's captivating scenery. The trail's moderate challenges are balanced by the rewards of breathtaking views and peaceful spots perfect for relaxation. Hikers along this trail are sparse allowing for quiet moments of respite in the waterfall's swimming hole. Whether you're a seasoned hiker or a curious explorer, this loop invites you to experience the gentle allure of New Hampshire's outdoors.
A bit of prep goes a long way — the full loop hike takes up to two hours, and the Wah Lum section can be slick after rain. Follow the yellow trail markers, wear sturdy shoes, and don't forget your water and bug spray. Worried about cell service? Print out your driving directions and trail map ahead of time to pack with your supplies.
The best places to unwind, unplug, and uncover a little New England magic
If your boots are still itching for the trail after Purgatory Falls, New Hampshire's got plenty more to show you. Take the 10 minute drive over to Lamson Farm Trail for an easy 3-mile loop hike. Originally founded in the 1770s and added to the National Register of Historic places in 1981, this trail effortlessly blends history with nature. Also, there's no shortage of cozy places to crash near Purgatory Falls. You'll find upscale serenity at the Bedford Village Inn with its heated saltwater pool and grand hotel amenities, or stay grounded at Field & Stream RV Park, where guests rave about the spotless bathrooms and easy access to trails steeped in small-town charm.
Inspired by nature and community, the nearby Northwoods Brewing Company crafts standout beers along with wood-fired pizza, neighborly charm, and donuts that are worth the trip alone, making this a great stop to refuel after working up an appetite on the trail. For those looking to continue their trip in the state and embrace slow living by the water, this laidback New Hampshire beach town oozes quiet luxury. However, if you're chasing endless outdoor thrills, head to this New Hampshire town hidden in the heart of the white mountains next.