Why It's A Mistake To Not Book Your Hotel Room With A Credit Card

There are numerous common mistakes you'll want to avoid when booking a hotel, but one of the biggest errors people make is not using a credit card. When you book with a credit card, you not only enjoy added protection of your money, but it also aligns much better with many hotels' booking and check-in policies. While it's possible to pay for a hotel room with a debit card or cash, many still want you to provide credit card details either when booking or when checking in. This is so they have a card on file to charge if you're a no-show or if you incur any additional fees while staying there.

If you use a debit card when you check in, the hotel may take out money to cover incidentals. This money won't be available to you until it's released by the property and cleared by your bank after your stay. With a credit card, you rarely notice this amount on hold. As more people vacation on tighter budgets, this money becomes even more precious. Relinquishing part of it while staying at your hotel could keep you from enjoying a nice dinner, paying for memorable experiences, or purchasing souvenirs on vacation. And if you do book with a credit card, be sure to bring it with you to avoid being refused accommodation, as some hotels require you to show the physical card when checking in.

Some big hotel chains in America require a credit card when booking online, such as Hyatt and Wyndham. This makes booking a lot more convenient than trying to pay over the phone. Other hotels, such as Marriott, require a physical credit card when checking in. So it's best to have one to ensure you can always book and check into your hotel.