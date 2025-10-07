West Virginia's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Paradise To Camp Amidst Waterfalls With Scenic Trails
They don't call West Virginia the Mountain State for nothing. From the Potomac Highlands, an underrated mountain region full of charming towns, to the hidden village of Helvetia, also known as "Little Switzerland," the state embraces its terrain with pride. But it's not just the peaks and ridges that define its wild charm; West Virginia's deep, unspoiled forests are just as vital to its identity. One of the best places to immerse yourself in West Virginia's forests is in Camp Creek State Park and Forest.
Designated in 1987, the 6,000-acre Camp Creek State Park offers visitors year-round camping across three distinct campgrounds. The Mash Fork Campground provides modern comforts, with heated bathhouses and a range of hookups. There's also Blue Jay Campground, which offers a more rustic setup along the creek, while the remote Pack It In – Pack It Out Campground appeals to backcountry hikers. Visitors can also book the secluded Ranger Outpost Cabin, which lies at the end of a 3-mile hike and intentionally lacks electricity and plumbing, all while maintaining surprisingly strong cell reception. Reaching Camp Creek from the vibrant city of Greensboro, North Carolina, is easy: simply head north on I-85 and I-77 for about two and a half hours. Exit 20 leads straight to the park, making it an easy escape for anyone seeking to enjoy peace and solitude in West Virginia's forests.
Camp Creek's waterfalls and trails
The main attraction of the state park is Campbell Falls, which can be found at the heart of the forest and is reachable by foot or by car. A short, easy walk from the Mash Fork Campground brings visitors to this tranquil swimming hole. In some cases, visitors can drive directly to the site, though a closed gate may occasionally require the final distance to be covered on foot. Nearby, Mash Fork Falls offers a more accessible experience. Located near the Mash Fork Picnic Shelter, the falls are surrounded by paved walkways, wide parking spaces, and benches, offering everyone the chance to enjoy the scenery, regardless of mobility.
The waterfalls are only the beginning. Camp Creek's expansive trail system spans more than 35 miles, with paths designed for hikers, bikers, and horseback riders. Beginners will appreciate the clearly marked easy trails, such as Almost Heaven Road and Waldron Spur, while those seeking elevation or distance can tackle moderate routes like Hatfield, Deer Crossing, and Neely Knob. For seasoned explorers, the steep climbs of Mash Fork Falls Trail and Piney Ridge Trail deliver a more intense backcountry feel. The Turkey Loop is the state park's most popular trail, with an 8.7-mile circuit that weaves through creeks, woodlands, and tributary crossings.